Four killed in Chicago shootings

Four people were killed in recent shootings on Chicago’s South and West sides.

Bronzeville

A man was killed Thursday in an altercation on Chicago’s South Side.

The 42-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with a male offender shortly before 5:35 p.m. Thursday on the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

The offender produced a firearm and fired multiple shots in the victim’s direction. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand, right shoulder and chest.

The offender fled the scene of foot.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious conditions. He later died from his injuries.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

Greater Grand Crossing

A teen was killed Wednesday in a shooting on the city’s South Side.

An 18-year-old man was inside a business on the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood shortly after 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Four offenders exited a vehicle, produced handguns and fired. The victim was struck multiple times and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Tyrese Smith, a resident of the 4900 block of South Drexel Boulevard.

Chicago detectives are investigating.

Garfield Park

Two people were killed in a shooting Monday on the city’s West Side.

A man and a woman died in the shooting which occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of West Washington Boulevard in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of two people shot. A 44-year-old man and a 31-year man were involved in a physical altercation inside of a residence.

During the incident, the 44-year-old man produced a sharp object and attacked the offender.

Police said the offender produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds hitting the victim and a 38-year-old woman who attempted to intervene.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Both were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Police said the offender is a valid firearm owner identification cardholder and that a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The offender is in custody and charges are pending, according to police.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the incident.