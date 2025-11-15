Four officers hurt in ICE protest

Four police officers were hurt Friday during protests at the ICE facility in Broadview.

Two Broadview officers and a Cook County Sheriff’s Police officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment. An Illinois State Police trooper was treated at the scene.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police said as members of the Unified Command were allowing peaceful protest Friday morning at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, about 50 protesters exited the designated protest area and unlawfully entered the roadway.

“As they were unlawfully assembling in the roadway, four officers sustained injuries while trying to redirect them back behind the jersey barriers,” the Unified Command said in a statement.

Twenty-one people were arrested during ICE protests Friday.

Cook County Sheriff’s Police charged the following individuals with obstruction/disorderly conduct/pedestrian walking on highways:

Carol Hill, 43

Ashley McFaul-Erwin, 38

Avery Thompson, 23

Jennifer Hawe, 43

Danielle Dowd, 37

Hannah Shapiro. 30

Laurette Hasbrook, 67

Giovanna Davidson, 25

Anthony Parise, 31

Anam Gottlieb, 36

David Hovde, 55

Lukas Harris-Ferree, 32

Kevin Kultm, 69

Nicholas Sotor, 39

Judson Webb, 56

Seamus Carey, 32

Michael Woolf, 35

Eric Haar, 51

Benjamin Astrachan, 28

Illinois State Police charged the following individual with mob action/obstruction/disorderly conduct:

Sarah Luepker, 28

State Police also have charges pending against: