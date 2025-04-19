Franklin Park man charged in West Side beating death

A Franklin Park man has been charged in connection with a murder on Chicago’s West Side.

Carlos Aguilar, 34, a resident of the 10100 block of West Chestnut Avenue, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal February beating of a 24-year-old man in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Aguilar is scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Area 4 Homicide Investigation Support Team arrested Aguilar on Thursday on the 10100 block of West Chestnut Avenue in Franklin Park.

Police said he was identified as the offender, who on Feb. 7, fatally battered a man on the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Police said the victim was found at 2 a.m. Feb. 7 unresponsive with trauma to the head area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.