Funds sought for family of teen who drown in Lake Michigan

A family is seeking community support following the drowning death of a 16-year-old boy.

Chicago police said the teen was last seen in Lake Michigan shortly before 3:45 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Beach on the 3100 block of East 77th Street.

Police said he went under water and did not resurface.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Yoni Danilo Montes Santos.

Chicago Fire Department divers searched for the victim Sunday with negative results and halted the search due to inclement weather.

His body was found at the beach shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The family is raising funds through a GoFundMe page to cover burial expenses and transport his body back to Honduras. Any additional funds will be given to his mother, according to the fund-raising page.

Cassandra Ledesma organized the fund-raising effort on behalf of her sister. The gofundme page, written in Spanish, tells of her family’s plight.

“My whole family was hopeful that we would find him,” a translation of Ledesma’s post reads, regarding when her nephew went missing, “but we were given the news that he was floating after missing for three days.

“Please, my people, we need the money for his burial and to send his body to Honduras, and what is left will go to his mother. What you can give is appreciated. Something is something.”