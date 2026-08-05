Giannoulis launches bid for Chicago mayor

Alexi Giannoulis says he is “electrified” about the prospects for Chicago’s future and wants to be a part of them.

With family at his side, Illinois’ secretary of state announced Sunday that he is running for Chicago mayor.

“Standing here today surrounded by the people I love, in the city I love, I am thrilled, honored and deeply humbled to announce that I am running to be the next mayor of the city of Chicago,” Giannoulis said at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 134 in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

“I believe something with every ounce of my being, that Chicago’s greatest days are still ahead of us,” he said. “This city has never been defined by its challenges. It has always been determined by the people who turn challenges into opportunity. It’s defined by the strength; resilience; proud, stormy, husky, brawling spirit of its people and our neighborhoods,”

The son of Greek immigrants, Giannoulis noted his mom worked at Sears and his dad sold pickles seven days a week.

“They weren’t chasing wealth. They were chasing possibility,” he said. “Everything they sacrificed, everything, was so that their children could dream bigger than they ever could have imagined. But that story isn’t unique. It’s the story of Chicago. It’s the story of parents working double and triple shifts, teachers staying after school to help kids who need just a little extra help, union members heading out before sunrise exhausted, but doing it day after day for the families they love. Small-business owners unlocking their door every single morning with hope. It’s the story of generations believing if you work hard, play by the rules and look out for your neighbors, tomorrow can be better than today. That belief built Chicago, and it’s that belief that will build our future.”

Giannoulis enters the race with a $22 million war chest built during his successful run in 2022 for secretary of state and his 2026 re-election. His campaign fund has strong labor support, with five of the eight entities that have given him at least $1 million being labor affiliated, including Local 134 where he kicked off his campaign.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign fund has also given Giannoulis just more than $1 million in donations.

His mother, Anna, is his top donor, giving him $1.6 million, but has not made any donations since 2021.

Giannoulis joins fellow statewide office holder Comptroller Susana Mendoza in the mayor’s race.

In contrast, Mendoza has $1.6 million on hand in her mayoral campaign fund. She has only two donors that have given her at least $500,000 – and one is another campaign fund of hers.

The other is the Democratic Party of Illinois that has given her $764,109, built during her runs for comptroller.

“Demand Better” is a theme that runs through Giannoulis’ ad for mayor that was posted on his Facebook page Sunday.

“It’s the greatest city in the world. I am manically bullish about Chicago’s future,” Giannoulis says in the ad, “but we need to demand better from City Hall.”

Just more than 10 minutes after Giannoulis sent out his first fund-raising pitch as a mayoral candidate Sunday, Mendoza issued a statement that included the “Demand Better” theme and took a swipe at Giannoulis’ stockpile of cash,

“Chicago is facing a financial crisis, a public safety crisis, and a crisis of confidence in City Hall,” Mendoza said. “We must have a serious conversation about which mayor candidate has the proven skills to solve our biggest problems, not who can sell out for the biggest checks. Voters who Demand Better will see that I’m the clear choice.”

In his pitch asking supporters for $25, $50, $100 or “whatever you can,” Giannoulis said the money will help hire organizers, knock on doors, communicate with voters and “build the campaign it will take to win.”

He said he has spent his public service career proving government can deliver.

“As Secretary of State, we transformed one of Illinois’ largest and most outdated agencies by cutting wait times, modernizing services, protecting our freedoms, and restoring people’s confidence that government can actually work,” Giannoulis said. “Now it’s time to bring that same approach to City Hall.

“This campaign isn’t about politics. It’s about competence. It’s about results. And it’s about building a Chicago that works for every neighborhood and every family.”

Current Mayor Brandon Johnson has yet to say whether he will seek a second term.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com