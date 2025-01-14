Girl charged with robbery, battery

A 17-year-old girl has been charged in connection with the robbery and beating of a woman on a CTA train.

The teen was charged with robbery and aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

She was arrested Monday on the first block of 69th Street in Chicago. Police said she was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the robbery and battery of a 30-year-old woman riding the train on Dec. 14 on the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

Police said the suspect was placed into custody and charged.