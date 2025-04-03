Girl taken from South Side

Chicago police are searching for a 5-year girl who was taken from Chicago’s South Side.

Blessen Turner was taken Wednesday from the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The girl was described as Black, 3′, 36 pounds, with dark brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, and last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of navy blue pants, a navy blue shirt covered by a rainbow Mickey Mouse-hooded sweatshirt, and gray, black and white Jordan gym shoes.

Police said the child may be in the company of her father, Darshawn Turner, in a black, older-model Toyota with a temporary plate in the window.

If located, call 911 or Chicago police’s Area 1 Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.