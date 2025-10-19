Girls 4 Science honors six women in medicine

Girls 4 Science honors six women in medicineChronicle Media — October 19, 2025
CHICAGO — Girls 4 Science will honor six female physicians at its Women in STEM Fund-raiser.
The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at mHub, 1623 W. Fulton St., Chicago.
“We’re thrilled to recognize these incredible women who embody excellence in medicine while serving as role models for young girls exploring careers in science and technology,” said Jackie Lomas, CEO and founder of Girls 4 Science.
This year’s honorees are:
- Dr. Jennette Berry, family medicine physician
- Dr. Tais Crawford, family medicine physician
- Dr. Shelly Dixon, associate medical director
- Dr. Heather Prendergast, physician and scientist
- Dr. Tamara Perry, obstetrician and gynecologist
- Dr. Susan Rogers, internist and administrator
The event will highlight each honoree’s work in advancing health care and inspiring the next generation of women in science, technology, engineering and math.
Tickets are $150 per person. Proceeds will support Girls 4 Science programs, providing hands-on STEM education and mentorship opportunities for girls age 7-18 in Chicago and surrounding areas.
The Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation is sponsoring the event.
For tickets and sponsorship information, visit girls4science.org.