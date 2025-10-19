Girls 4 Science honors six women in medicine

CHICAGO — Girls 4 Science will honor six female physicians at its Women in STEM Fund-raiser.

The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at mHub, 1623 W. Fulton St., Chicago.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these incredible women who embody excellence in medicine while serving as role models for young girls exploring careers in science and technology,” said Jackie Lomas, CEO and founder of Girls 4 Science.

This year’s honorees are:

Dr. Jennette Berry, family medicine physician

Dr. Tais Crawford, family medicine physician

Dr. Shelly Dixon, associate medical director

Dr. Heather Prendergast, physician and scientist

Dr. Tamara Perry, obstetrician and gynecologist

Dr. Susan Rogers, internist and administrator

The event will highlight each honoree’s work in advancing health care and inspiring the next generation of women in science, technology, engineering and math.

Tickets are $150 per person. Proceeds will support Girls 4 Science programs, providing hands-on STEM education and mentorship opportunities for girls age 7-18 in Chicago and surrounding areas.

The Joseph & Bessie Feinberg Foundation is sponsoring the event.

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit girls4science.org.