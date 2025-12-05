Harwood Heights woman killed in Tri-State crash

Harwood Heights woman killed in Tri-State crashChronicle Media — December 4, 2025
A Harwood Heights woman died Wednesday evening in an accident on the Tri-State Tollway.
Sylvia Barranco, 55, a resident of the 4400 block of North Newcastle Avenue, died in a four-vehicle accident shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound Tri-State at Balmoral Avenue in Rosemont.
A preliminary Illinois State Police investigation indicated that three passenger vehicles and a truck-tractor semi-trailer were involved in the accident that shut down all four lanes of northbound Interstate 294 for more than five hours.