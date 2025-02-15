Hazel Crest chief asked to stay on Hate Crimes Commission

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis III has been recommended for reappointment as a member of the Illinois Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes.

The Illinois Senate needs to confirm his reappointment.

Davis is also vice president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

He is also an appointed member of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

Davis contributed to the evaluation of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department following the killing of Breonna Taylor and has spoken on Capitol Hill for the National League of Cities on addressing homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness.

His contributions have earned him accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Civil Rights Library.

Davis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Governors State University, Master of Science degree from the University of Cincinnati, and is pursuing a Doctorate in philosophy in organizational leadership from Concordia University Chicago in River Forest.