Hazel Crest man charged in teen takeover of Glen Ellyn pool

A Hazel Crest man has been charged in connection with the July teen takeover of a Glen Ellyn pool.

Alyah Collins, 23, faces a charge of battery for a Glen Ellyn Park District manager being pushed into Sunset Pool.

Police said an arrest warrant for Collins was issued July 9. Collins was arrested Monday at the Glen Ellyn Police Department without incident.

Shortly before 5 p.m. July 5, Glen Ellyn police were informed of a growing crowd of teenagers and young adults arriving at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave.

Officers estimated there were 200-300 people at the property. Some of the attendees were observed entering without paying, smoking marijuana, consuming alcohol and igniting fireworks.

Police said due to the unruly and illegal behavior of several attendees, the Park District chose to close the pool early. Officers from several neighboring jurisdictions assisted with the evacuation of the pool.

One individual was charged with illegal use of fireworks.

The incident remains under investigation.