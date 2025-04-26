Healthcare company makes Deerfield its home

Gov. J.B, Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Vantive announced today that the health care company will invest $23 million and locate its new U.S. headquarters in Deerfield.

Vantive, formerly the kidney care segment of Baxter International, is a global vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy. Today, as a standalone company, Vantive is dedicated to elevating the standards of kidney and vital organ therapies with a vision to enable longer, fuller lives for patients around the world.

Pritzker said today’s announcement builds upon Illinois’ reputation as a global hub for health innovation, biotech, pharmaceuticals and life sciences.

“Illinois is at the center of an innovation ecosystem that will deliver history-altering advancements to the world, and Vantive is a perfect example of that mission,” said Pritzker. “As a leader in healthcare innovation, Vantive’s commitment to Illinois will spur more interest and investment – and establish our state as the leader in the vital organ therapy sector.

“We’re embarking on an ambitious journey to transform healthcare while bringing prosperity to our people in the process.”

With the support of state incentives, Vantive will establish its new U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, following its separation from Baxter earlier this year. The new headquarters will enable the company to expand its office facilities and pharmacy operations, creating at least 50 full-time jobs. The new U.S. headquarters will give Vantive a significant presence in Illinois allowing the company to remain well-positioned in its mission to extend lives and expand possibilities on behalf of patients and healthcare providers worldwide, according to company officials.

“We are proud to continue our legacy of innovation in Deerfield, Illinois, which has served as an important anchor for our mission-driven work over the last several decades,” said Vantive CEO Chris Toth. “Illinois offers a strong healthcare ecosystem, a highly skilled workforce, and a supportive business environment – all of which provide an ideal foundation for Vantive’s next phase of success. “Our new headquarters is designed to inspire collaboration, creativity, and excellence as we work to advance our mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients globally. We thank our partners in the state of Illinois for their immense support and look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

“Vantive’s decision to establish their U.S. headquarters in Illinois is a significant win for our state and a testament to all that we have to offer,” said Kristen Richards, state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity director. “Illinois is a hub for innovation with a robust and growing life sciences industry.

“We are committed to investing and supporting companies that not only bring innovative technology to Illinois but also create good-paying jobs.”

Earlier this year, Vantive launched as a standalone vital organ therapy company. The firm’s leaders said they are committed to empowering patients and care teams with more flexible, collaborative and accessible care options. Vantive offers products, digital solutions, and advanced services designed to support both home and clinic-based dialysis, as well as critical care therapies for the kidneys and other vital organs in intensive care units.

As part of the state’s incentive package, Vantive received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, and has committed to making a $23 million investment and creating 50 full-time jobs while retaining its current workforce of more than 200 employees. The full agreement can be found at https://dceo.illinois.gov/content/dam/soi/en/web/dceo/expandrelocate/incentives/edge_agreements/2024-vantive-health-llc-and-vantive-us-healthcare-llc-edge-agreement-redacted.pdf.

In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in communities across Illinois.

“Our state continues to be a leader in healthcare innovation and Vantive’s decision to establish their business in Illinois is a reflection of that,” said Assistant State House Majority Leader and Floor Whip Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield. “This investment will create good-paying jobs while reinforcing Illinois’ position as a leader within the healthcare industry.”

“This investment is a massive win for Illinois,” said state Senate Majority Caucus Whip Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield. “Not only will this bring good jobs to the region, but it will also support Illinois’ continued advancement in the healthcare industry, ensuring we are able to compete with the best in the business.”

“I am grateful Vantive will call Deerfield its home for its new corporate headquarters. I look forward to its continued success with advancements in organ support and its growth in the village,” said Deerfield Mayor Daniel Shapiro.

“Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s and DCEO’s tireless efforts to promote and support Illinois’ economic development, Vantive has chosen Deerfield for their U.S. headquarters, further solidifying Lake County’s position as the number one life sciences hub in the Midwest,” said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. “We welcome Vantive and look forward to their continued growth and success.”