Highwood Stallions gallop to championship in Chicago Bocce League’s inaugural season

American restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues are adding indoor and outdoor bocce courts at a feverish pace.

Both young and older adults – men and women – are joining social and corporate bocce leagues across the country.

The United States Bocce Federation is launching bocce youth clinics and national tournaments.

Bocce’s popularity is expanding rapidly, including in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, and it’s estimated there are now more than 25 million American bocce players.

Among them are those who participated in the recently completed first season of the Chicago Bocce League.

The regular-season champions were the Elmwood Park Eagles in the North Division and the Fulton Market Butchers in the South Division. Both were knocked out of the playoffs in the semifinals, while the Highwood Stallions took home the season one championship with a victory over the Bucktown Billy Goats. The MVP of the league, as voted on by fans, was Vanessa Garippo of the Park Ridge Penguins.

Players Laud Successful First Season

“We were very pleased with how season one went,” said Anthony Martocci, one of the Eagles’ co-founders and players. “We did very well with viewership, attendance, and social media views.

“There are always challenges in building a new business, especially when you’re in the business of bringing entertainment to people. You can certainly expect regular adjustments as we discover new and better processes to deliver our product in the best possible way.”

Tom Holleman, player and part-owner for the champion Stallions, agrees.

“Year one went spectacularly well,” said Holleman, who set two shooting records, one for the highest percentage of shots hit during a season (83.1) and the other for the longest streak of consecutive shots without a miss (31). Both are records for the Chicago Bocce League and the Ohio Bocce League.

“All of us who are part of the CBL accomplished so many of our goals from competitive play, to fan attendance and enthusiasm, to international viewing audiences. Yes, there are things we can improve, and we will, but overall it was an extremely successful inaugural season.”

Martocci said plans are already being made for season two, which will start in the fall.

“We’re extremely excited for season two,” he said. “We have a lot of great things to build momentum off of. The courts are state of the art and they’re fantastic. They’ll only get better as time goes on.”

Holleman added that he expects growth in “both the in-person attendance and even more so the virtual audience watching on the Bocce Broadcast Network. We want to pack the Chicago Bocce Club and grow our streaming audience. All signs indicate we will be successful at both.”

All Six Teams Planning to Return

Martocci said he believes all six teams will return for the next season, and while expansion has been discussed, “there are no plans to add any franchises at the current moment for season two.”

“I see nothing but growth for the CBL and semi-professional bocce overall,” Holleman said. “The quality of play will continue to rise as all the players improve their skills with practice, and there are many other players who would love a shot at playing on a team in the CBL.

“As we become more and more visible on social media and other media outlets, our fan base and viewership will grow as well. I do see expansion in the years ahead, but not right away.”

The Stallions posted a 3-4 regular-season record, finishing third in the North Division, so taking home the championship trophy seemed like a longshot.

“That was well short of our preseason goals,” Holleman said. “We lost twice to the Park Ridge Penguins and once each to the Elmwood Park Eagles and Fulton Market Butchers, with two of those losses coming in our last two games when we were not at full strength.”

But the Stallions had all their starters back for the playoffs, plus a bench that had gained valuable playing experience in the closing games.

“We were at a disadvantage due to our lower seeding and not receiving a bye, but sometimes that can work to your advantage as well,” Holleman said. “We felt very strong going into the playoffs, and motivated to redeem ourselves from a regular season record that did not meet our expectations.”

Stallions Cruise in Postseason Run

That strength resulted in a 12-1, 12-6 victory in the quarterfinals over the Beverly Jacks and a 12-6, 12-8 triumph over the Elmwood Park Eagles in the semifinals.

In the best-of-five championship match, the Stallions continued their postseason dominance with a 12-8, 12-6, 12-1 win over the Bucktown Billy Goats. The Stallions’ seven-game postseason sweep featured an 84-36 point differential and an average margin of victory of 6.9 points per game.

The Stallions consist of Todd Mikell, Tim Tolari, Holleman, Steve Thornberry, Dave Silvani, and Kyle Kuebler. Practice squad members are Jessie Morris and Joe Blumenshine.

Holleman placed first in the league in shooting percentage and shooting streak, and second in plus/minus differential. Mikell was runner-up in both pointing percentage and pointing streak, as well as fourth in shooting percentage. And majority owner Tim Tolari was third in plus/minus differential and fourth in pointing percentage.

“We knew from the beginning we had a team that could win it all,” Holleman said. “The players on the team aren’t the most nationally recognized because we don’t travel for tournaments often, but we know how we stack up against the Chicago area players and as a result we really liked our chances.”

And players and fans really like the chances of the popularity of bocce growing significantly in the Chicago area in the years ahead.