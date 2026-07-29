Hinsdale ranked among America’s wealthiest suburbs

Hinsdale is one of America’s wealthiest suburbs, according to a new survey.

The western suburb finished just outside the top 10, landing at number 11 nationally in the survey by MoneyLion, a personal finance marketplace.

Hinsdale had an average household income of $367,874 in 2024, the latest available figures. Home values in the community climbed an average of 9.2 percent year over year, reaching $1.3 million in April.

Hinsdale is the highest-ranked Illinois suburb on the list, ahead of Lake Forest, which was ranked number 35, and Wilmette, which came in at number 36.

“Income actually dropped in Hinsdale 2.3 percent in this year’s survey, but what stands out is home values,” said Rudri Patel, a certified financial planner with MoneyLion. “Hinsdale saw a 9.2 percent gain in home values. There is some old money in Hinsdale. You can’t neglect that.

“It is similar to coastal areas in that respect or Scarsdale, New York, which for three years has been number 1 for wealthiest suburbs.”

Niche audience

Patel said communities like Lake Forest, Wilmette and Hinsdale are finding favor with affluent individuals.

“People are turning to more cities that have not traditionally been associated with a lot of wealth,” Patel said. “They are seeking less profiled places. They are not going to Beverly Hills and places like that because of the media attention.”

Lake Forest’s average household income rose 0.4 percent in 2024, up to $303,251. The North Shore community’s average home value increased 8.8 percent from April 2025 to April 2026, reaching $1.2 million.

The average household income in Wilmette rose 2.8 percent in 2024, reaching $300,000. Wilmette’s average home value jumped 11 percent between April 2025 and April 2026, hitting the $1 million mark.

“I think it is good news for Illinois to have three communities in the top 50 wealthiest suburbs,” Patel said.

California led the nation with 16 suburbs in the top 50, with Los Altos, Alamo and Orinda all in the top 10.

Texas also had three suburbs – West University Place, University Park and Southlake – in the top 10 and five in the top 50.

Patel said Hinsdale still has value compared to East Coast communities.

“You will see salary go farther in Hinsdale than in Scarsdale,” she said. “I think people are looking for what’s convenient for them. They want quality of life together with a grocery, medical services and other things. Legacy cities that typically make up these rankings are less of an appeal now. Your dollar does not go as far there.”

Mitch Hamer is a financial advisor to high net worth individuals in the Chicago area. He said there is little difference between Hinsdale residents and people on the North Shore.

“In general, these people are extremely smart. They are highly educated or astute enough to run the family business,” Hamer said.

Executive homes

Hamer said Hinsdale and North Shore residents are business owners or longtime key individuals in companies.

“These communities have very large groupings of executives, partners in law firms, medical professionals,” said the lead advisor at Intersecting Wealth in Northbrook. “There are common threads.”

City-Data.com lists 22.9 percent of Hinsdale’s population as professionals or in scientific or technical services.

Hamer said he is seeing a difference in wealth management these days with upper-income suburbanites.

“The older generation was mostly single-income. Some businesses were passed down from generation to generation,” he said. “As neighbors are turning things over to Gen X or Gen Z, they are dual income. I am 38 and my wife and I both work.

“There are a lot of million-dollar homes. The lifestyle of my generation is high. You look at Instagram and TikTok and see how the neighbors are vacationing … I’m not sure my generation is going to have the same flexibility to pass down wealth, unless they’re the upper epsilon.”

Hamer thinks finding a balance is key.

“It is almost like people have the mentality that bad things could happen so why save,” he said. “When you get to that point, it’s a dangerous mind-set. It is hard to watch friends go on a $25,000 vacation, have the best care and camps for their kids, doing home remodels. It is scary.”

Setting limits

Hamer said his approach is to have clients separate their needs from their aspirations.

“A lot of people try to jam aspirations into the here and now,” he said. “Instead of lecturing them, I frame things as trade-offs. Things like a second home, luxurious travel budget and leaving a bucket of money for the kids are aspirations. We figure out what is really important for the family.”

Hamer said with many divisional headquarters in the Chicago area, suburbs are increasing in popularity for executives.

“You can be Downtown in 20-35 minutes on an express train,” he said. “There is a work-life balance.”

Julie Roback, a real estate broker, agreed that Hinsdale is a prime community for professionals and executives.

“Hinsdale has always been a strong market,” Roback said. “It is always desirable because of its proximity to the city. People want bigger spaces, bigger yards, and they get that with Hinsdale. The community has a small hospital, a thriving downtown. It is right off of (Interstate) 294. It has easy access for driving or you can hop on a train. That drives up the home prices.”

Roback, a broker at Baird & Warner in Glen Ellyn, has more than 28 years serving Chicago’s western suburbs.

She said demand also plays a role in home prices, noting that Hinsdale had 42 homes on the market in Spring 2024, but only 35 on the market this past spring.

Roback said the decrease in inventory has had an effect on buyers.

“I have seen clients say there is not a lot out there and stay put,” she said.

The real estate professional said that tear downs are happening in Hinsdale “if they make sense.”

“New construction in Hinsdale has been $400 to $450 per square foot,” Roback said. “Right now, it is $539 per square foot for new construction. If you are putting a new home up, you are looking at a minimum of 3,000 square feet, if the land warrants new construction.”

She added the quality of Hinsdale schools adds to the community’s value.

‘Whole package’

“It is the whole package,” Roback said of Hinsdale.”It is one of the most desirable area communities.”

Roback said that Hinsdale does not have what most people would call “starter homes.”

“But there are kids in their late 20s and 30s spending $700,000 on a home, so it’s’ tough to speak on ‘starter homes,’” she said.

She said communities need to have a balance of housing stock.

“Not every home can be so expensive that it is out of reach for most people,” Roback said. “…Every home in a community shouldn’t be over a million dollars. You need different sizes of houses. You need to keep the charm of old ranch homes. This is not something that only impacts Hinsdale.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com