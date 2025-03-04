Hoffman Estates man charged with discharging gun

A Hoffman Estates man has been charged in connection with the discharging of a weapon and rounds hitting a Schaumburg home.

Jake Mateos, 18, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was arrested in connection with the incident which occurred Friday on the 1000 block of Boston Harbor in Schaumburg.

The suspect is alleged to have discharged a firearm six times outside of a residence and four of the rounds struck a home near a bedroom window.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Schaumburg police said Mateos knew the residents of the home through a friend. He was in possession of a 9 mm handgun when taken into custody, police said.