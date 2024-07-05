Hoffman Estates man held in Bartlett kidnapping

A Hoffman Estates man is being held in DuPage County Jail in connection with a Bartlett kidnapping.

Christopher Krontiris, 25, a resident of the 900 block of Evanston Street, was ordered detained following his First Appearance Court hearing July 4.

Krontiris is accused of violently beating his girlfriend and kidnapping her at knifepoint. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping and home invasion with a dangerous weapon, both Class X felonies; and aggravated domestic violence, a Class 2 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

On Saturday, June 29, the alleged victim, a 24-year-old female, was reported missing by her family. Following an investigation into the disappearance, it was learned that the alleged victim and Krontiris were at a bar in Hanover Park when the two got into a verbal altercation.

Hanover Park police responded to the bar altercation and removed Krontiris from the bar while the alleged victim left and returned to a home in Bartlett where she was housesitting. It is alleged that when the victim returned to the home in Bartlett, Krontiris, who had let himself into the home through an unlocked door, was waiting for her.

Police said that once the victim was inside the home, Krontiris physically attacked her. It is alleged that Krontiris pushed her into a wall several times, struck her multiple times, choked her twice and dragged her along the floor of the house, causing extensive bruising on the left side of her body. It is further alleged that Krontiris armed himself with a 9-inch kitchen knife, held it to his victim’s neck and head, and cut her on her forehead and back.

After the attack, Krontiris took his victim’s cell phone and forced her at knifepoint into her vehicle which he then drove to Michigan and later to Michigan City, Ind., police said. It is alleged that during the incident, Krontiris repeatedly told the victim that he should kill her and threatened to stab her, rape her, kill her, break her legs, and put her body in a river. Authorities ultimately located Krontiris and his alleged victim in Michigan City, where Krontiris was taken into custody. Krontiris waived extradition from Indiana.

“The allegations against Mr. Krontiris are shocking,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The violent beating, choking, threatening at knifepoint and abduction, as alleged in this case, of an innocent woman will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.

“I thank the Bartlett Police Department for their outstanding work in the identification and apprehension of the defendant, as well as the Michigan City, Ind. Police Department, DuPage MERIT, the Secret Service and the FBI for their extended efforts in this case.”

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all of the members of the Bartlett Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies who worked together to ensure the victim’s safe return,” Bartlett Chief of Police Geoffrey Pretkelis said. “Their unwavering commitment, coordination, and relentless pursuit of justice were instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion. I also thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his team for their legal guidance.”

Krontiris’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 22 in front of DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Mia McPherson.