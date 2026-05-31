Hoffman police: Suspect pulled gun on officers

An Elgin man has been charged with pulling a handgun during an altercation with Hoffman Estates police.

Dhruv Patel, 26, a resident of the 1100 block of Ironwood Drive, faces seven felony charges in the May 14 incident.

Police said shortly after 6:40 p.m. May 14, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle being operated on a roadway with no valid registration. The motorcycle came to a stop in a driveway on the 5700 block of River Birch Drive.

During the officer’s investigation, it was determined that the driver, later identified as Patel, was operating the motorcycle with a suspended driver’s license, police said. As officers attempted to take Patel into custody, according to police, he produced a handgun from his sweater and attempted to point it at officers.

Officers said they were able to maintain physical contact of Patel until additional police units arrived. Responding officers disarmed Patel and placed him under arrest, according to police.

Minor injuries were reported by officers, and no injuries were reported by Patel, police said. Patel was transported to a local hospital for observation, officers said.

On Monday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Patel of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer, and four counts of aggravated resisting arrest.