Homer Glen man charged with threatening state rep

A Homer Glen man has been charged with threatening a state representative.

Steven Brady, 40, faces one count of threat to a public official, a Class 3 felony.

Illinois State Police agents were notified May 16 of an alleged threat made to state Rep. Nicole La Ha, R-Homer Glen.

La Ha’s 82nd District covers portions of Cook, DuPage and Will counties.

State Police said after an investigation into the incident, Brady was taken into custody, without incident, on May 19.

Brady is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center.

His next court appearance is at 9 a.m. June 5 in Will County Circuit Court.

Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison.