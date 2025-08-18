Homewood man charged in road-rage expressway shooting

A Homewood man has been charged in connection with a road-rage shooting on Interstate 94.

Cameron Jackson-Bey, 33, has been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.

At 3:35 p.m. Friday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a shooting on southbound I-94 near 71st Street. Police said a road-rage incident occurred, and the suspect fired a weapon at the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police said in less than 24 hours from the time of the shooting, ISP special agents identified Jackson-Bey as the suspect, located him, and took him into custody

On Saturday, ISP agents presented their case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the charges against Jackson-Bey were filed.

The Homewood man is being held in Cook County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Class 1 felonies are punishable by four to 15 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by one to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.