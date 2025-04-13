Hop into Easter activities

Area Easter events include:

Jewel-Osco: Several area Jewel-Osco locations will have family events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities include keepsake photos with the Easter Bunny, an interactive prize wall, a chance to win one of 14 baskets filled with treats and toys, sips and bits, photo opportunities with Jewel-Osco mascot, JoJo.

“Hop Into Savings” deals are offered from Nabisco, Procter & Gamble, Dutch Farms, Betty Crocker, Home Run Inn, Frito Lay, Mission, Breyers, Ice Mountain, Echrich, Quaker, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Mott’s, Green Giant and La Preferida.

Events are:

Today at 2520 N. Narragansett Ave., Chicago

Today at 2940 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago

Friday at 375 Randall Road, South Elgin

Friday at 45 E. Dundee Road, Palatine

Saturday at 3243 W. 115 th St., Merrionette Park

St., Merrionette Park Saturday at 9350 W. 159 th St., Orland Park

St., Orland Park Saturday at 127 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville

For details, visit www.celebratewithjewelosco.com or go to @jewelosco on social media sites.

Prayer walk: The Archdiocse of Chicago’s Kolbe House Jail Ministry will commemorate the beginning of Holy Week with a bilingual Palm Sunday prayer walk around Cook County Jail at 2:30 p.m. today.

Christians from various faith traditions and ages will gather for a two-mile walk to pray for the incarcerated, victims of crime, families and transformation of the criminal legal system toward justice that is healing. People are encouraged to bring their own palms and hand instruments such as tambourines, small drums and shakers.

The prayer walk will begin with reading the Gospel in English and Spanish. During the walk, attendees will reflect on Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem and his arrest and detention as a call to unite in our commitment to defend the human dignity of the incarcerated and promote reconciliation and healing for all affected by the criminal justice system.

Information can be found at https://sites.google.com/kolbehousemininistry.org/palmsunday/home.

People will gather for the walk at 2831 W. 24th Blvd., Chicago.

Clara’s Restaurant in Woodridge: Offering a catering package designed to serve eight to 10 adults for $195 plus tax. The meal will be prepared cold with detailed reheating instructions, allowing families to have a holiday celebration at home. The package includes Bruschetta Di Roma, Caesar salad, Vesuvio potatoes, and a choice of Breast of Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Limone, or Lasagna. Guests can also select from three pasta options; Rotini, Radiatore, or Rigatini – served in a Primavera sauce. For dessert, a Tiramisu and Cannoli platter. Orders must be placed by Wednesday. Pick-up is available between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Clara’s will be closed Sunday. Clara’s, one of the Chicago area’s longest standing Italian restaurants, is a family-owned eatery celebrating 38 years in business. For information, visit www.clarasrestaurant.com.

Cooper’s Hawk: Locations will be open Easter Saturday and Sunday, featuring Brunch & Bubbles until 2 p.m. both days. Guests can partake in chef-inspired brunch dishes alongside handcrafted sparkling cocktails. The brunch menu features Crème Brûlée French Toast, smoked brisket hash, Breakfast Gnocchi Carbonara, and Chilaquiles, as well as lighter options like Jammy Eggs and avocado toast and smoked salmon toast. For the table, salted caramel doughnuts offer a sweet start to the meal, and a kids’ menu is also available. Brunch beverages take center stage, with offerings such as the Rock Star Mimosa, Raspberry Bellini, Boozy Iced Coffee, and Cooper’s Hawk Bloody Mary. Guests can also have $5 Classic Mimosas and Brunch Sangria. Reservations can be made at https://chwinery.com/.

Old Town Pour House (Oak Brook and Naperville): Open Easter Sunday, serving brunch until 3 p.m. Guests can partake of stuffed french toast, avocado toast, Chilaquiles and chicken & waffles, alongside options like the Breakfast Burger, brisket biscuits & gravy, and steak & eggs. Brunch cocktails include Peach Ring Rosé, Boozy Iced Coffee, and the Hot Blooded Bloody Mary, loaded with garnishes. Mimosa flights and breakfast shots will be offered. Old Town locations are 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook; and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville.

I/O Godfrey, 127 W. Huron (at LaSalle), Chicago, invites families to celebrate Easter Sunday with a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature an Easter egg hunt and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. The buffet features an omelet station, a prime rib and ham carving station, and a pancake and french toast station. Other offerings include salads, pasta, seasonal soups, sushi, and desserts such as chocolate-covered strawberries and cake pops. Easter brunch is priced at $65 per adult and $15 per child under age 12. Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com/iogodfrey/detail/331074/easter-brunch-buffet.