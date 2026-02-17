Illinois gets ready to get its kicks on 100-year-old Route 66

Route 66 has been celebrated for decades in songs, books, movies and in the hearts of thousands of aficionados.

Beginning the first week of May, it will take center stage in Illinois through mid-November, as the starting point for the iconic road and its storied history and cultural and economic impact on the state and the country.

As with all such large and involved celebratory events, the state of Illinois has been working on the details for quite some time now, and the curtain is about to go up in a matter of weeks.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Granite City Feb. 9 to banner the beginning, and announce $4 million in additional funding to local tourism boards in support of it all.

Pritkzer and officials from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and the Illinois Department of Agriculture joined the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission and tourism officials from across the state to celebrate the official kickoff of the Route 66 Centennial

“Throughout 2026, we’ll recognize 100 years of Route 66, a road that helped shape Illinois into what it is today,” Pritzker said of the iconic highway he called “a truly American road.”

The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, headquartered in Alton, will receive the largest grant, for $1.63 million. The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will receive $513,370.

DCEO Director Kristin Richards called Route 66 “one of our greatest assets.”

“These grants will help communities tell their stories, preserve their history, and attract visitors from across the country, ensuring the legacy of Route 66 continues to shine statewide.”

Illinois, officials say, continues to prioritize a tourism industry that draws millions of visitors from around the world to the state. That, they say, boosts economic development and supports tourism jobs across the state.

There’s real money involved. Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in FY25 with $367 million – a 14 percent increase over the previous record set in FY24. Additionally, Illinois welcomed 113 million visitors who spent a record-breaking $48.5 billion in 2024 – representing 500,000 more travelers and $1.3 billion more in spending compared to 2023.

While Chicago garners many of the headlines as the starting point of Route 66, many locales in the state can tout their own connection to the road’s history, including the Metro area in St. Clair and Madison counties, and the greater Bloomington-Normal area.

Route 66 also ran through Springfield, which will be doing its part in celebrating the great American roadway and its impact on the region. Other major sections of the road will be celebrated in Chicago and southern Cook County and Joliet and through Will County.

Cory Jobe, President & CEO of Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, noted that Route 66 “was built mile by mile, town by town, and community by community.”

Regional elected officials from both political parties were happy to weigh in on such a special and enjoyable topic.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the grandeur and nostalgia of Route 66 this year and seeing and the importance this route played in the America experience,” said State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea.

“Celebrating 100 years of Route 66 is especially meaningful for the 56th District,” said State Sen. Erica Harriss, R-Glen Carbon. “For a century, Route 66 has connected communities, told the story of our region, and inspired travelers to explore the people and places that make the 56th District truly unique.”

State Senator Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, said the celebration was nothing less than honoring the legacy of people who built the Metro region over generations.

“Route 66 helped shape the Metro East by connecting our river towns and working families to opportunity.”

State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, called the roadway “a quintessential part of American history, and it started right here in Illinois. I’m excited to celebrate this scenic drive that showcases the best of our state in our cities, small towns, prairies, and everywhere in between.”

Stuart put out the welcome mat for folks wide and far to visit Illinois in 2026, saying, “I welcome everyone from around the globe to come see all we have to offer.”

One of the first celebrations, the Illinois Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival on May 2 and 3, will be hosted by the communities that make up the 100-mile linear museum spanning from the Chicago suburbs to Central Illinois, through Joliet to Bloomington-Normal, including the smaller communities of Elwood, Wilmington, Braidwood, Godley, Braceville, Gardner, Dwight, Odell, Pontiac, Chenoa, Lexington and Towanda.

As is often the case, these events take on a life of their own locally. Downtown Bloomington will be celebrating on May 3 and 4, starting with, among other things, a May Day celebration and Downtown Festival May 3, and the Cruisin’ with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center at the McLean County Museum.

The vintage Sprague’s Super Service at Ryburn Place will also be available for photo opportunities, and souvenir giveaways, and in nearby Towanda, several attractions will be on display, including the famous Dead Man’s Curve.