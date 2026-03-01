Illinois House delegation reacts to bombing of Iran

Democratic House members from Illinois say it should be Congress, not President Donald Trump, who make the determination if troops are sent into Iran following a bombing attack on the country Feb. 28 done in concert with Israel. Trump did not get congressional approval before taking the measure.

The state’s Republican representatives applauded the attack and say the United States has exhausted every diplomatic step to get Iran to abandon its effort to develop nuclear weapons.

Here are the views of House members who have issued statements about U.S. and Israeli military action in Iran:

Democrats

Sean Casten of Downers Grove:

“Iran’s regime is repressive and destabilizing. Its proxies sow chaos across the region. No one disputes that Iran presents serious challenges. Its support for proxy militias, regional interference, and hostility toward its neighbors undermines peace in the Middle East. The United States would welcome a more peaceful and responsible partner in the region.

“But that does not justify unilateral war.

“The President has cited no imminent threat to the United States that would warrant military action without congressional authorization or international support. The threats he referenced were hypothetical and tied to what Iran might do in the future, not an immediate attack requiring unilateral action. That distinction matters under Article I of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution.

“Even more concerning, the President explicitly acknowledged that U.S. troops may be killed as a result of this unlawful war. That admission underscores exactly why Congress must debate and authorize any such action in advance. Thousands of U.S. service members across the region could now be exposed to missile, drone, or proxy attacks. Our Constitution is clear: our sons and daughters should not be sent into harm’s way without debate and authorization by the people’s representatives in Congress.

“Destabilizing Iran is not cost-free. Iran has the capacity to disrupt oil shipments in the Persian Gulf, activate proxies across the region, and trigger refugee flows that would immediately affect Qatar, the (United Arab Emirates), Turkey, and others. History teaches that calls for regime change, including our own involvement in Iran in 1953, can produce consequences that last for generations.

“If we are serious about confronting Iran, we must lead through diplomacy, coalition-building, financial enforcement, and the rule of law. Congress and the United Nations must be immediately briefed with facts, not spin. The United States is not one individual. Our strength comes from constitutional governance and international credibility.

“The House will vote on a War Powers Resolution, and I will support it. In the meantime, my thoughts are with our service members and every civilian whose life is now at risk.”

Robin Kelly of Matteson:

“President Trump launched a massive attack against Iran, urged a regime change, and destabilized the entire Middle East region. Already, Iran has retaliated against U.S. military facilities across the region, but President Trump has made it clear that he’s willing to lose U.S military lives as something that ‘often happens in war.’ Since bombing Iran last June, President Trump has not made clear any imminent threat that Iran poses to the United States.

“This self-proclaimed ‘Peace President’ makes our country more vulnerable. He must answer to the American people and justify why he endangered the lives of our military troops and potentially entered us into another costly, prolonged war in the Middle East. Congress must pas the War Powers Resolution Act, since this President cannot initiate military action without Congressional approval.”

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Chicago:

“A U.S. president is once again sending other people’s children to die for a regime change fantasy built on lies – with devastating, destabilizing effects for all involved. Congress must immediately reconvene to vote against this illegal war with Iran.”

Mike Quigley of Chicago:

“The American people do not want another war in the Middle East. We are not even five years removed from the last one – which dragged on for 20 years. There are no experts in the intelligence community who believe the ousting of the Iranian regime will be an easy or quick action. Iran has already retaliated against Israel and other U.S. allies in the region, and the risk of the spread of violence is very real.

“Donald Trump has no plan for conducting this war, no clear demands for the regime, no goals, and no strategy for what comes next. He is not even pretending that this will be a narrow set of strikes. Instead, he has openly called this a war. Trump even bluntly stated that the deaths of American service members are the price of doing business.

“Let me be clear, Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States. Just six months ago, this administration insisted that Iran’s nuclear program had been ‘completely and totally obliterated.’ We should have continued our diplomatic negotiations rather than sending U.S. military members into a prolonged conflict without a clear strategy.

“The Iranian regime is, unequivocally, violent, cruel and repressive. Just recently, they brutally murdered thousands of their own people for daring to express opposition to the regime. The Iranian people have the right to determine their own future and to do so without the threat of death. This is not how we help Iranians achieve freedom.

“(U.S. House) Speaker Mike Johnson must immediately call Congress back to (Washington) D.C. to vote on a war powers resolution. The Constitution gives Congress the exclusive power to declare war. Donald Trump cannot continue his crusade without the express approval of Congress, which I have no intention of providing.”

Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg:

“By ignoring the limits of his own constitutional power, Donald Trump is risking the lives of Americans in an unauthorized war with no end in sight.

“It’s clear – the American people do not want war. The President’s reckless decision to strike Iran put our service members in harm’s way, jeopardizes regional stability, and risks drawing the United States into yet another forever conflict. By calling this action a war, the President has made clear that he has once again overstepped his authority.

“The power to go to war is reserved for Congress and Congress alone. As such, I will be voting in support of the War Powers Resolution to rein in this unaccountable President.

“In the meantime, I am praying for the safety of our service members.”

Jan Schakowsky of Evanston:

“The American people overwhelmingly do not want another war in the Middle East, and the last thing our country needs is to be drawn into a conflict that would cost lives and destabilize the region.

“President Trump’s announcement of ‘major combat operations’ was not authorized by Congress, and I fully support a bipartisan War Powers resolution to reclaim our constitutional authority over matters of war.

“I fought for and continue to defend the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which proved that diplomacy, not war, can constrain Iran’s nuclear program and keep Americans safe. Abandoning that approach in favor of reckless escalation puts lives, security and regional stability at risk.

“We must return to diplomacy, uphold Congress’ authority, and prioritize the safety of U.S. service members and civilians above all else.”

Brad Schneider of Deerfield:

“American service members are in harm’s way – including the enlisted sailors who earned their place in uniform at Naval Station Great Lakes in my district, and reserve soldiers from the 337th MI Battalion whom I helped send off (in early February) as they deployed to the region. As they execute their mission, we are all praying for their success and safe return to their families.

“Our Constitution explicitly gives Congress the exclusive power to declare war. The President of the United States is not allowed to take our nation to war without authorization from Congress. Speaker Johnson should immediately call the House back into session. The Administration must provide Congress with comprehensive classified briefings to understand the threat that justified (Saturday’s) actions, the goals of the operation, and the strategy for achieving these goals. We need public hearings in House committees. We need formal public debate in the House and the Senate.

“Since it founding in 1979, Iran has threatened its neighbors and chanted ‘Death to Israel, Death to America.’ The Iranian regime today is an existential threat to our allies in the Gulf and Israel, as well as a serious threat to the U.S. interests in the region and around the world, and national security here at home. Heaven forbid Iran were to ever obtain a nuclear weapon.

“The world must work together to block and then permanently close any pathway for Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. We must address Iran’s development of ballistic missiles and its support for terrorist proxies around the world. The people of Iran are not our enemy, and we should help them free themselves from the oppression of this terrorist regime. The massacre of tens of thousands of Iranian citizens (in January) fully exposed the evil of the regime: the world will be a better place when it is gone.

“Given this Administration’s failure to engage Congress in classified briefings, public hearings, and formal debate, I will vote to support the War Powers Resolution coming to the floor of the House.

“This is a moment of peril and opportunity. Congress must step up to meet the moment, fulfill its constitutional duties and ensure American action – with our allies in the region and around the world – leads to a more stable and peaceful Middle East, not another generational entanglement ending in failure.”

Bill Foster of Naperville:

“The Constitution is clear: the President does not have the authority to take the United States into sustained military conflict without Congressional authorization. If these strikes risk escalation into a broader war, Congress must be consulted and fulfill its responsibility. I will vote for the bipartisan War Powers resolution in the House to reassert that authority.

“As Congress’ only Ph. D. physicist, I am particularly concerned about the nuclear implications. Last June, the Administration declared that prior strikes had ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear program. That was not a technically credible assessment then, and the fact that further strikes are now being justified on nuclear grounds makes that clear. Military strikes on facilities are not the same as eliminating fissile material.

“The central question is whether Iran’s’ stockpile of 60 percent highly enriched uranium has been fully accounted for. That material is weapons-usable. Without continuous monitoring, transparency, and verified accounting of that stockpile, claims that the nuclear threat has been neutralized are not technically credible.

“The Iranian regime is brutal, repressive, and openly hostile to democratic values. There is no question that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose a grave threat to regional and global security. But military force against political targets cannot solve this problem. We need restored international nuclear inspections, a full accounting or destruction of enriched uranium stocks, and sustained diplomacy to prevent further escalation and mitigate the threat of nuclear catastrophe.”

Nikki Budzinski of Springfield:

“The Constitution is clear: only Congress has the power to send our nation to war. This is a grave responsibility – one we take with the utmost seriousness. But the same cannot be said for President Trump. Once again, he has disregarded the principle of coequal branches of government. And now, the consequences could be profound and dangerous.

“It goes without saying that preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power is critically important. We had an agreement designed to achieve that goal – an agreement the President chose to abandon. Now, he is moving our nation toward war without providing Congress or the American people the justification we rightfully deserve.

“Iran’s human rights abuses and its anti-democratic regime cannot be ignored. But we can, and must, pursue diplomacy to address these challenges, not another costly and deadly conflict.

“I want the people of Illinois’ 13th District to know that when the House votes on a War Powers Resolution, I will support it. In the meantime, my thoughts are with the safety and well-being of our service members and all those in the region.”

Eric Sorensen of Moline:

“I am deeply worried about the President’s decision to strike Iran, circumventing Congress.

“Without an articulated plan to protect our national security and the safety of our allies, this action puts our service members at great risk. Iranian retaliation could destabilize the Middle East and draw much of the world into a full-blown, drawn-out war.”

Republicans

Mike Bost of Murphysboro:

“After exhausting every diplomatic measure to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon, President Trump has acted decisively to protect America’s national security interests against the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism. God bless our military men and women in harm’s way; may the uncertain days ahead lead to a lasting peace for years to come.”

Mary Miller of Oakland:

“President Trump has taken decisive action to defend America’s interests and confront those who threaten our security.

“As our elite Armed Forces carry out Operation Epic Fury in Iran, we lift up our brave service members and the allies standing beside them in prayer for their safety and success in the mission.

“May God continue to bless and protect the United States of America.”

Darin LaHood of Peoria:

“Iran has repeatedly rejected serious diplomatic efforts, despite President Trump and the United States making it abundantly clear that we will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon or retain the capacity to do so.

“Rather than engage in good-faith negotiations, the Iranian regime has continued to fund terrorist organizations, destabilize the Middle East, murder its own citizens, and threaten the security of the United States and our allies.

“Operation ‘Epic Fury’ was a direct consequence of Iran’s actions and its refusal to pursue a peaceful path forward. President Trump and his team made every effort to provide the regime with a diplomatic off-ramp, but the safety and security of the American people must always remain our top priority.

“We pray for the safety of our brave service members, Americans in the region, and our allies.”

