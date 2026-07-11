Immigration advocates call for outreach as immigration enforcement ramps up

As federal immigration enforcement agencies ramp up enforcement in recent weeks, heads of immigration advocacy organizations held a press conference urging residents to be prepared and not give in to fear.

Since President Donald Trump began his second term, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protections increased raids throughout Chicago and the suburbs, something that reached its apex during the so-called Operation Midway Blitz in early September through mid-December. The federal government’s position has been that the operation never stopped, but the raids have noticeably declined.

According to advocates and State Rep. Theresa Mah (D-24th District) the last few weeks saw another uptick in enforcement in majority-Hispanic neighborhoods on the South and Southwest Sides on the city, as well as around courthouses.

During the July 9 press conference, which was held in South Side’s Back of the Yards neighborhood near the intersection of 47th Street and Damen Avenue, the speakers urged residents of all statuses to prepare and connect to resources. In circumstances like this, they said, fear was understandable, the way to get through the latest surge is not to give into it.

According to Monserrat Ayala, executive director of Increase the Peace, the Back of the Yards-based youth leadership and anti-violence organization, the raids seem to focus on her neighborhood and Gage Park and Brighton park, two majority-Latino neighborhoods further west.

Raul Raymundo is the CEO of The Resurrection Project, a Pilsen-based nonprofit those services include legal services for immigrants. He said that, so far, his organization hasn’t seen as much of a surge in two majority-Latino West Side neighborhoods that bore the brunt of last fall’s raids – Pilsen and Little Village. He speculated that it had to do with the more targeted approach immigration enforcement agents have been taking – instead of going out into the neighborhoods, they targeted factories, construction sites and other places more likely to employ Latino immigrants.

During the press conference, Raymundo decried the increasing practice of federal agents detaining immigrants as they show up in court, whether it’s a local circuit court to take care of traffic ticket, or because they have an appointment at federal immigration courts as they try to stay in the country and/or apply for a change in legal status.

“This has never been about getting criminals off the streets,” he said. “They are following due process, they are following the law, and they’re being punished. This is not justice – this is cruelty and this is un-American.”

Karina Ayala-Bermejo, president and CEO of Instituto del Progresso Latino, the Pilsen-based immigrant education nonprofit, said that arrests at courts deterred immigrants from applying for citizenship – something that requires them to have a green card for at least five years.

“N-400 application has become a nightmare for many,” she said.

Marcela Rodriguez is the executive director of Enlace Chicago, a Little Village-based community service organization that also provides legal aid for immigrants. She said that they are aware of 21 incidents of immigration detention during the week of June 28 to July 4, and 17 detentions between July 5 and July 9 – which she described as a “significant increase.” Those took place at homes, grocery stores and courthouses, as well as near schools.

Rodriguez also raised alarm about what advocates are calling “mega master hearings.” According to National Public Radio and other news outlets, federal immigration courts have been scheduling hearings on as many as 100 cases a day, while also reducing how much time immigrants have to prepare their defense. Rodriguez said she heard about immigrants being given as little as 20 days.

“These expedited hearings leave many people with little time to secure legal counsel and representation or prepare for the next [court] date in their case,” she said. “Missing a future haring or failing to comply with court deadlines can result in serious (legal consequences), including in absentia removal order.”

Since last fall, immigration advocates have pushed Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of ICE and CBP misconduct. The office has maintained that they lack the legal authority to do that. Cook County Judge Erica Reddick sided with Burke in a May ruling.

During the press conference, Rodriguez reiterated the call, arguing that the stepped-up enforcement adds urgency.

“Accountability is not about politics,” she said.

Mah’s district includes Pilsen, Chinatown and Bridgeport, as well as portion of Little Village, Back of the Yards, McKinley Park and Gage Park. The parts of her district that aren’t majority-Hispanic include a large Chinese population, and she told Chronicle Media that those areas have seen immigration raids as well.

“I’m here to stand firmly with the members of my community and to decry the violence that has been directed at my community,” she said during the press conference.

Mah said that the issue was personal to her. Her grandmother came to United States in 1924, at the time when the Chinese Exclusion Act banned all the Chinese nationals from immigrating to the country. In 1943, the ban was repealed, and he was able to bring his family over as the immigration quotas were relaxed.

Mah and the nonprofit leaders said that they are trying to get the word out to the immigrant residents about their rights. The state representative said that her office has staff members who speak Spanish and major Chinese languages, and that they reached out to immigrant advocacy organizations in all parts of her district to make sure all immigrant communities are informed.

The speakers encouraged immigrants to memorize the phone numbers of their legal representatives, and to have a plan in place if a member of their family is detained.

Last year, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights set up a hotline at 1-855-435-7693 that connects immigrants to legal representatives and other resources they may need. The speakers promoted the hotline and encouraged the residents to share the number and memorize it.

Speakers also urged all residents not to listen to rumors or give in to fear.

“Our message is simple – prepare, don’t panic,” Ayala said. “Fear can isolate us, but the community keeps us connected, and we can do it together.”

“We will not let fear win,” Raymundo said. “We will meet this moment.”