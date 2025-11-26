Jackson released from hospital

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Jackson was discharged Monday from the hospital, according to his family.

In a statement, his son, Yusef, thanked “the countless friends and supporters who have reached, visited and prayed for our father.”

He also thanked the medical and security staff at Northwestern Memorial for their efforts during the civil rights leader’s nearly two weeks in the care center.

“We humbly ask for your continued prayers throughout this precious time,” Yusef Jackson said.

Reverend Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. In April, the diagnosis changed to progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder.