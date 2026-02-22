Jesse Jackson remembered as man of action

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is being remembered as a champion for the unseen and a voice for the unheard.

The civil rights leader who stood alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and twice ran for U.S. president will lie in state beginning Thursday at Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago.

Jackson died Feb. 17 after battling progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder.

Former Congressman Bobby Rush said Jackson had a huge impact on his life.

“The reverend taught me so many things through the enormity of his leadership, his passion, and his sacrifices for ‘the least of these,’” Rush said in a statement. “He literally saved my life on the stage of Operation Breadbasket – later to become Operation PUSH – on Saturday, Dec. 6, 1969.

“A warrant had been issued for my arrest after the FBI assassinated Fred Hampton. I turned myself in that day, and Reverend Jackson said they’d better return me in the same condition I was in on that stage. If it were not for Reverend Jackson, Renault Robinson (of the African-American Patrolmen’s League) and others, I would have been dead.”

Rush said Jackson had been a constant presence in both his public and private lives.

“He taught everybody that we are SOMEBODY, and his spirit will endure forever,” the co-founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party said.

Members of the Jackson family and representatives of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said they have been deeply moved by the outpouring of support since the civil rights leader’s passing.

“We have heard from people around the world whose lives were touched by Reverend Jackson’s tireless efforts to expand opportunities, build coalitions, and advance a more just, peaceful and hopeful world,” the family and Rainbow PUSH said in a statement. “To all who have offered their prayers and condolences, we thank you.

“The stories you have shared, along with your generous and thoughtful messages have brought us much-needed comfort and affirmation.”

Services

Along with Chicago, services are planned for Jackson in his native South Carolina and Washington D.C., although U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has turned down a request for Jackson to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol. He said lying in state in the Capitol is typically only used for presidents and military leaders.

Planned services for Reverend Jackson are:

Thursday and Friday: Lying in state from 10 a.m. at Rainbow PUSH Coalition, 930 E. 50 th St., Chicago.

March 1-5: Services in South Carolina and Washington D.C.

March 6: The People’s Celebration from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at House of Hope, 752 E. 114 th St., Chicago. Doors open at 9 a.m.

March 7: Private Homegoing Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow PUSH Coalition Doors open at 8 a.m.

Livestreaming of services is planned.

Flowers and condolence cards to the Jackson family may be sent to Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago, IL 60619.

Updates will be available at JesseJacksonLegacy.com.

‘One consistent message’

Former state Senate President Emil Jones Jr. said Jackson was a son of Chicago who became a voice for the voiceless across America and around the world.

“I have known Reverend Jackson not just as a public figure, but as a fighter – a man who never backed down from the struggle for justice,” Jones said. “From the streets of Chicago, across America and on the global stage, Reverend Jackson carried one consistent message: that justice must be for everybody, not just for some.

“In Chicago, he gave hope to neighborhoods that too often felt forgotten. He organized. He marched. He demanded opportunity where there was exclusion. Through Operation PUSH and the Rainbow Coalition, he built bridges between races and religions showing that we are the strongest when we stand together.”

Jones said Jackson redefined what political participation could look like.

“His historic presidential campaigns were not simply about winning office – they were about expanding the table of democracy,” the former state Senate president said. “He inspired millions to believe that their voice and vote mattered.

“And around the world, he stood as a moral diplomat – advocating for peace, negotiating the release of hostages, and speaking out against injustice whenever it showed its face. Few leaders from Chicago have left fingerprints on global affairs the way Jesse has.

“He taught Black people that civil rights without economic rights is an incomplete promise. His life’s work changed laws, opened doors, and most importantly, changed minds.

“Chicago will forever claim his as one of our own. The country will remember him as a conscience for America. And the world will recognize him a champion of human dignity.

“As someone who served alongside him in the ongoing struggle for fairness and opportunity, I can say without hesitation: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. did not just participate in history – he helped shape it. May we honor his legacy not just with words, but with continued action.”

