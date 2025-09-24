Jessica Vasquez talks priorities for Cook County, forest preserves ahead of first budget

When Jessica Vasquez was appointed Cook County Commissioner for Chicago Northwest Side’s 8th District on May 4, she hit the ground running.

“I haven’t had much time to decorate,” she smiled apologetically at the start of the interview, which took place at her office in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood.

The office isn’t entirely barren — there are shelves, a tote bag from her time as a union steward, and a map of Chicago that has been framed but not mounted.

Vasquez previously served as then-35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa’s chief of staff. The County Board seat became vacant when her former boss was appointed CEO of the Chicago Park District and 8th District county commissioner Anthony Joel Quezada was appointed alderman in his place.

Vasquez said that over the past five months she has been focused on getting information out to constituents about the resources the county offers and makes sure her office responds to service requests.

“(As a chief of staff), I did a lot of constituent service work, so I know how important it is,” Vasquez said.

She said she has been working on what she previously said would be her major priorities if she was appointed — reducing property tax burden on her constituents, investing more in Cook County Health system, increasing protections for immigrants and pushing for more affordable housing.

It won’t be long before Vasquez’s constituents get to weigh in on how she’s done. Quezada’s term would have expired in the end of 2026, which means that Vasquez must win the election to retain her seat. In the Democrat-heavy 8th District, winning the Democratic primary, which will take place on March 17, is usually tantamount to winning the election.

The 8th District mostly spans much of Chicago’s Northwest Side and parts of the West Side. It includes parts of Humboldt Park, all of Montclare, Belmont-Cragin and Hermosa, significant portions of Portage Park, Irving Park, Logan Square and Avondale, and small sections of Galewood and Dunning.

The federal One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed this summer will phase in work requirements and otherwise narrow eligibility of Medicaid. And, as Vasquez noted, the State of Illinois’ decision to end Illinois Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program, which provided medical coverage for immigrants ages 42 to 64 who aren’t eligible for Medicaid. The Cook County Health system relies heavily on Medicaid reimbursements and operates its own Medicaid expansion plan, CountyCare. The changes will shift more patients to CareLink, a county program for low-income patients who aren’t eligible for Medicaid.

Vaquez said that it won’t be just undocumented immigrants and immigrants with legal status who have been in United States less than five years.

“A lot of people are losing their insurance,” Vasquez said. “We have a bunch of federal workers who worked downtown (Chicago) who got laid off.”

As the Cook County Board sets out to develop the next year’s budget, she says she will push to ensure the county health programs get the funding it needs.

“We know that, when we invest in the systems of care, we know that people are more likely to attend schools, more likely to be able to find work, to improve their lives,” Vasquez said. “Healthcare, it is the ultimate equalizer.”

Under the second Trump Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been more aggressive in enforcement, detaining undocumented and legal immigrants alike. Notably, the last few months have seen them arrest immigrants who were at court during routine proceedings. Vasquez acknowledged that, while city and state laws keep law enforcement employees and county-level court systems from cooperating with ICE, they can’t stop ICE agents, either. She was also concerned that if ICE agents decide to, for example, monitor Stroger Hospital, immigrants going in for treatment might get swept up.

She said that will introduce an amended resolution asking all county bodies to inform commissioners about “official communication of interactions related to immigration enforcement that occur within county buildings, on county property, or with county staff from all Cook County offices, agencies, departments, and bureaus.” That way, Vasquez said, commissioners can alert their constituents about ICE presence in a courtroom or a hospital, and their constituents can request a virtual hearing or a telehealth appointment.

In 2021, the Cook County Public Defender’s Office launched the Immigration Unit to represent immigrants facing deportation proceedings. County Commissioner Alma Anaya, D-7th, who initially pushed for the unit’s creation, previously told Chronicle Media that many immigrants come into court without understanding what their legal options are, and she wanted to make sure they had proper legal representation.

Vasquez said she would support increasing funding to allow them to hire more staff due to increased demand.

“People are calling (the) public defenders’ hotline, but there aren’t enough folks to represent everybody,” she said.

Reducing property tax burden for her constituents has been another major priority for Vasquez. Many homeowners, especially older homeowners who live on Social Security and struggle to keep up with their expenses, aren’t aware that they can apply for exemptions that can reduce or, in case of seniors, freeze their property taxes. The complexities of navigating property tax appeal process and language barriers can also be a hinderance, Vasquez said, which is why her office has been providing free property tax appeal assistance in English and Spanish.

Cook County currently has several property tax classification-based incentives that temporarily lower property taxes on industrial and commercial properties to encourage development. Vasquez said that the board is looking into creating incentives for mixed-use buildings.

“I’m really looking forward to working on that,” she said.

Vasquez said that she has been talking to state representatives and state senators in the area about changing state laws to address an issue that has been mostly happening on the South and Southwest sides of Chicago that she “feels like they’re coming up north.” When a building gets purchased in a tax sale, it isn’t usual for new owner to evict the tenants simply to give themselves a clean slate.

Vasquez said she would like to see a requirement that tenants be notified of the tax sale, and to require such evictions to be sealed, “because, through no fault of their own, they’re being evicted.”

Vasquez said she also is interested in increasing supply of affordable housing in her district. Cook County Land Bank Authority, which buys vacant properties, tries to wipe out tax debt and lien and sells it to homebuyers and developers. While affordable housing isn’t the only goal, it is one of the priorities. While Vasquez said she thinks that CCLBA has done “great work,” she believes that the county can do more to invest in affordable housing. She mentioned that she wants to explore whether the country has any unused properties in the city and the suburbs that can be redeveloped.

“Oftentimes, governments look for best and highest use in order to redevelop (their properties), and I think the best and highest use is affordable housing,” Vasquez said.

County commissioners do a double duty as Forest Preserves of Cook County commissioners. Vasquez said that, while district doesn’t have any forest preserves, she knows that many of her constituents go to forest preserves further out for private events and activities such as birdwatching.

“I know that since the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot more people come to forest preserves,” Vasquez said.

Her major priorities are to make the forest preserves Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and add more trails. Vasquez also wants to explore partnering with Chicago Park District to bring programming to two major parks within her district — Humboldt Park and Riis Park.

Over the past few months, Northwest Side elected officials emphasized the importance of collaboration between different levels of government. Vasquez and Quezada share an office suite — something that, the commissioner said, they did to residents can get connected to city and county resources in one visit. And she felt that the current circumstances “require us to work together” on issues such as healthcare and public safety.

“I think there are ordinances and resolutions that can be passed at city level that will impact my resolutions at the county level, so I think cooperation around those (issues) is very helpful, because that way, we’re helping people holistically,” Vasquez said.