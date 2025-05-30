Joe & The Juice expands Chicago footprint

Joe & The Juice is opening its seventh location in the Chicago area – with a store in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

Opening its doors June 6 in the former Foxtrot, 535 N. McClurg Court, the location is just blocks from Lake Shore Drive and steps from offices, gyms and the lakefront trail.

The first guests will receive Joe & The Juice T-shirts with purchase. All guests will get free coffee with any purchase opening weekend. A saxophonist will perform throughout the weekend as a nod to the local creative community.

The store will also feature a mural created by a Chicago-based artist.

“Opening our flagship store in Streeterville is a huge moment for us,” said Jorrie Bruffett, managing director of Joe & The Juice North America. “Chicago has always had incredible energy, and we’re excited to bring our own flavor to the mix – literally. We can’t wait to welcome the neighborhood in and making Joe their new favorite hangout.”

Joe & The Juice is known for its coffee, pressed juices and Tunacado sandwich.

The Streeterville space is designed in a Scandinavian aesthetic.

Learn more at www.joejuice.com/.