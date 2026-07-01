Jury awards $50 million to boy raped at Peoria camp

A Cook County jury has awarded $50 million to a boy who was sexually asssaulted at a Peoria camp run by a Chicago company.

The jury issued the verdict Monday in the case involving an 8-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted by another male camper at Kids Climbing Camp.

The case was a record in Illinois, more than doubling the previous record of $21.5 million against a camp, which occurred in 2018 for a camper who drowned at a Bridgeview Park District camp.

Jury members initially returned a verdict of $49 million in compensatory damages and also found the defendant acted willfully and wantonly, which led to a unanimous jury verdict of an additional $1 million in punitive damages.

“The event that occurred here is life-altering and childhood-ending for the little boy,” Bradley Cosgrove, partner at Clifford Law Offices, said following the verdict. “The jury certainly sent a clear message to this camp and camps throughouth the country that it is imperative to put in place proper procedures that must be followed when children are involved.

“These procedures must be communicated to staff and camp counselors who must have sufficient training, experience and awareness of each child’s needs in supervising youngsters who are in their care and who count on these adults to do what is needed to keep them safe.”

The six-woman, six-man jury deliberated for just more than two hours Monday before determining that the camp was negligent in its lack of supervision, protocols and communication in handling youngsters in 2022 at its new Peoria summer camp that led to the rape of the child by another camper.

After additional arguments from both sides, the jury deliberated about an hour on punitive damages.

In his closing argument Monday, Cosgrove told a packed courtroom, “They let the kids do whatever they want. There was no order. No structure. No framework. That’s not enough to run a safe camp.”

Attorneys for the defendants placed the blame on the 13-year-old fellow camper who raped the 8-year-old boy in a bathroom, despite evidence showing the boys were unsupervised for 50 minutes, Cosgrove said. Key evidence also included that those in charge of the camp registrations were made aware of the older boy’s need for constant supervision through his mother’s indicating her son’s issues on his registration form and in a subsequent conversation told the camp that he should not be allowed in a bathroom alone, Cosgrove said.

She later told the camp counselors in Peoria of a previous “incident” regarding her son, but that information was never followed up on or questioned by camp counselors, according to Cosgrove.

The father and mother of the 8-year-old testified Friday through tears of the impact the event had on their young son and will continue to have for the rest of his life. The boy’s father and brother discovered the rape in the camp’s bathroom shower while it was occurring and had to force the older camper to end the sexual assault. Police were called, and a rape kit test was conducted on the minor at the time of the assault that tested positive, according to the Clifford attorney.

Cosgrove and Charles Haskins, also a partner at the firm, filed the lawsuit against the Chicago-based camp on behalf of the parents of the child, a minor whose name is protected under court seal.

Attorneys for the plaintiff argued negligent acts were preventable by the camp; its parent company, First Ascent; as well as its supervisors, employees and camp counselors. The camp’s owners have offices in Chicago.

Attorneys for the young boy also argued willful and wanton conduct against the owners of Kids Climbing Camp, as it was called in Peoria, for the behavior that occurred on July 18, 2022, in its failure to train its employees regarding the proper supervision of children under the defendant’s care and custody at the day camp.

Cosgrove told the jury in his closing statement that despite the defendant’s employee having been told of a previous “incident” regarding the 13-year-old boy, nothing was done on the part of any camp employees to protect the 8-year-old boy from the older boy being allowed to go into a bathroom alone where the sexual assault occurred on the campgrounds.



In the punitive phase of the trial, Cosgrove spoke on the utter indifference and conscious disregard for the safety of the children in the camp’s care and custody.

Judge Eileen O’Connor of the Cook County Circuit Court Law Division presided over the two-week trial.