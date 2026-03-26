La Femme Dance Festival features Chicago artists

Black women artists – many of them with ties to Chicago – will be featured Saturday, March 28, at the La Femme Dance Festival.

The Red Clay Dance Company is putting on the festival, which occurs every two years. Events will include a one-night performance on Saturday.

“We have homegrown artists and dancers,” said Vershawn Sanders-Ward, founding artistic director and CEO of Red Clay Dance. “We have all levels of work in different forms. We will have tap on stage with contemporary.

“All the works are by Black women who have experienced inequities on larger stages. These are women who I have continued to follow and support. I want to see more of their work on stages.”

The performance will feature the Chicago debut of viral tap dance artists Syncopated Ladies, led by Emmy Award-nominated tap dancer and choreographer Chloe Arnold, whose work has included more than 70 episodes of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” choreography for Jerry Seinfeld’s “Unfrosted on Netflix,” and the Apple TV+ musical film “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

The performance Saturday also includes the world premiere of choreographer Rena Butler’s “Her Table” for Red Clay Dance Company, along with a reprise of two works by Sanders-Ward: “Unconditional Conditions”, which premiered at the 2024 La Femme Dance Festival and “Love Letters to CHI-IL.”

Also featured in the performance will be a guest appearance from South Chicago Dance Theatre, which will perform an excerpt of choreographer Kia Smith’s “Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley,” celebrating the cultural legacy of Chicago’s South Side.

Red Clay Dance Company is in its 17th season. Sanders-Ward, a Chicago native, founded the dance troupe in 2008 while in Brooklyn, New York. She continued the dance company when she returned to Chicago in 2010.

“I started the company as a way to put my own work out there,” Sanders-Ward said. “It is a way for dancers to showcase their work and for activism.

“I call it artivism, art for social change. I wanted to have a space for Black dancers and Black women, where they could be themselves. That is why Red Clay exists.”

She said the weekend’s performance is a representation of Chicago and the Midwest.

“There are great artists in the middle of the country, not just the East and West coasts,” Sanders-Ward said.

“I do feel Chicago has trained and incubated some of the most remarkable artists in dance, theater and music,” she added. “They are well trained. There is a general social responsibility with Rena and me and Kia in the work we have done in other cities

“There is a grit in how we engage audiences. We bring the community into our works. We are so neighborhood centric. I think that sets Chicago artists apart.”

Sanders-Ward did her undergraduate studies at Columbia College and her master’s work in New York.

“I wanted new choreography to have a landing place,” she said. “I wanted to find a home for my work and to be able to house creative artists.”

La Femme Dance Festival programming kicks off with a dance master class for professional dancers with Rena Butler on Friday, March 27, at Red Clay Dance Center, 808 E. 63rd St., Chicago.

Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies Empowerment Camp will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, welcoming dancers of all ages and levels for classes in tap, Brazilian, Afro funk, hip-hop and empowerment. The Chloe and Maud Foundation are presenting the camp in partnership with the Red Clay Dance Company.

Sanders-Ward said the event is every two years because of the time it takes to coordinate everything.

“To put on the festival takes a lot of resources,” she said. “We do our own work, but we also share the stage. It takes time to curate things and to make sure the dates work. It also gives people something to look forward to seeing. It seems like the right capacity for Red Clay.”

The March 28 performance will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. For information about Red Clay Dance Company’s La Femme Dance Festival and for tickets, visit redclaydance.com.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com