Latest Pace service pilots add service in Cook County, western collar counties

Pace suburban bus launched another round of pilot service improvements at the start of June — this time adding more weekend and evening service in the western and Southland suburbs, Joliet and, for the first time, McHenry County.

Since 2024, Pace has been quietly making service improvements throughout the entire region. For the most part, that included adding or extending weekend and evening service, but it also occasionally included route changes. The improvements have been launched as six-month pilots subject to Pace Board of Directors’ approval. The board has approved all the pilots introduced so far.

Erik Llewellyn, Pace’s chief planning officer, told the agency’s Board of Directors during its May 20 meeting that the latest round of pilots aims to better meet rider demand and make it easier for riders to transfer to other transit routes.

The latest round of pilots involves several routes that were part of the earlier round of pilots.

West suburban routes 330 and 331 were part of the first series of pilots launched back on Aug. 14, 2024, while Southland-based Route 364 was part of the second round launched later that fall, and Route 318 in the far South Side and southwest suburban Route 383 got improvements in February 2025.

Many changes in this round of pilots revolved around what Pace calls “route variances” — special trips that detour from the usual route to either serve or bypass certain destinations. The general trend is to either reduce them or end them entirely, with Pace indicating that they are responding to changes in ridership demand post-pandemic.

Route 330

Route 330 travels between O’Hare Multi-Modal Facility and Archer/Harlem bus terminal near Midway Airport, primarily serving the Mannheim Road/La Grange Road corridor. OMMF is O’Hare Airport’s intermodal hub, where riders can transfer to intercity buses, North Central Service Metra Line, and Pace’s Route 250 and Pulse Dempster express bus service, which both primarily serve the Dempster Street corridor.

Route 330 also stops at Rosemont’s “L” and Metra stations, Milwaukee District West Metra Line’s Mannheim station in Franklin Park, Union Pacific West Metra line’s Bellwood station and BNSF Line’s La Grange Road station. The La Grange station doubles as an Amtrak station for Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr station, which provides two round trips to destinations in southwest Illinois.

The 2024 pilot increased service frequencies throughout the weekdays and extended weekend hours to late evenings. The latest pilot built on that, extending weekday service hours until a little after 1 a.m., and weekend service hours to a little before midnight. Sunday service frequency increased for most of the day, from once every 50 minutes to once every 30 minutes.

Route 330 has three route variances; and the pilot removed two — “B-Trips” that didn’t serve the LaGrange Road/Joliet Road intersection, and “H-Trips” that took a triangle-line detour in downtown La Grange. Llewellyn said that they were removed due to low ridership. The “Q-Trips” to Hodgkins’ Quarry Shopping Center remained.

Route 331

Most Route 331 trips operate between the Cumberland Blue Line “L” station in Chicago and Brookfield Village Hall, but on weekdays, one of every two to three trips travel between Cumberland and the La Grange Road train station instead.

Route 331 serves BNSF Line’s downtown Brookfield station, Union Pacific West’s Maywood station and the River Grove station, the last station shared by Milwaukee District West and North Central Service lines before they split at Franklin Park. It serves several major west suburban destinations such as Hines medical campus, Triton community college and Brookfield Zoo.

The 2024 pilot introduced Sunday service and extended Saturday hours. The latest pilot increased weekend service frequency from an average of once every 50 minutes to once every 30 minutes most of the day, except early mornings and late evenings. The route started operating about an hour earlier on Saturdays, while Sunday service got a bigger boost, with service starting about half an hour earlier and ending almost three hours later, a little before 11 p.m. But there is a caveat — after 10 p.m., the weekend northbound buses don’t go past Lake Street, while the last southbound buses of the night don’t go past 31st Street.

Southland improvements

Route 364 runs between Hammond, Indiana and Orland Park Mall, mostly along or near 159th Street. On weekends, the route serves the Hegewisch South Shore Line station once every hour. In 2024, it got longer weekend hours and more frequent weekend service and adjusted the service pattern so that every weekend bus served Hammond.

The latest pilot increases weekday service, from roughly once every 30 minutes to once every 15 minutes most of the day. However, every other trip now bypasses Orland Square Mall, a major transfer point for local buses.

Llewellyn said that, under the previous schedule, the weekday buses ran too infrequently, “creating long waits for customers.”

Route 381 mostly serves the 95th Street corridor in Chicago and the suburbs further southwest, running between 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line “L” station and Moraine Valley Community College. The February 2025 pilot improved weekday service, and the latest pilot does the same for weekend service, increasing service frequency from once every 20 minutes to once every 15 minutes between midmorning and roughly 8 p.m. The Sunday service was extended by an hour, to a little before midnight.

Llewellyn said that the latest pilot is meant to ramp up service ahead of the planned Arterial Rapid Transit Pulse bus service, which will see express buses operating at least once every 15 minutes seven days a week, and local buses running once an hour.

Route 383 primarily follows Cicero Avenue between Midway Airport and the intersection of 159th Street and Cicero Avenue. Under the February 2025 pilot, Pace eliminated service to Oak Forest Health Center, which was then in the process of being demolished, while extending weekday and weekend hours, and increasing weekday and Saturday service frequencies.

The latest pilot doubled the weekday service frequency to once every 15 minutes for most of the day, and increased Sunday service from once an hour to an average of once every 30 minutes most of the day. But this is also the only pilot where service hours got shorter. The last weekday southbound bus now leaves Midway Airport at 10:31 p.m. rather than 11:16 p.m.

Collar Counties

Out in the collar counties, Route 550 runs between downtown Elgin and downtown Crystal Lake Metra stations, primarily along the Randall Road corridor, during weekdays. The pilot changed the travel pattern in several ways. Every trip now serves the Crystal Lake station, reducing service gaps during rush hours. While before, some midday buses skipped the I-90/Randall Road park-n-ride station, every bus now stops there, creating more convenient connections with Route 605 and 607 express buses.

On the flip side, Pace eliminated all Route 550 variances, ending direct service to Northwest Corporate Park, Chase Operations Center and Sanfilippo/Fisher Corporate Center during rush hours.

Llewellyn explained that, post-pandemic, the ridership there dropped to as little as 10 riders a day. He added that “the change puts additional trips in McHenry County area at no additional cost.”

Route 554 operates between the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg and downtown Elgin bus terminal/Metra station, mostly following Golf Road, Barrington Road, Lake Street and Irving Park Road/Chicago Street. The Saturday schedule was updated to create more consistent headways and improve transfer connections on both ends. While the number of trips hasn’t changed, the new schedule shifted the last trips of the day later in the day, so that the last eastbound bus leaves Elgin at 4:30 p.m., and the last westbound bus leaves Northwest Transportation Center at 5:50 p.m.

Route 533 services northeast Aurora, running between the downtown Aurora Transportation Center and Walmart. The schedule was tweaked so that, at Walmart, the buses immediately turn around and head south. In an unusual change, only northbound buses now stop at Chicago Premium Outlets mall, with Pace telling riders who want to return south to simply catch the northbound bus and stay on it as it returns south.