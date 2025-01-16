Lawmakers advance ‘Karina’s Bill’ to remove guns from domestic violence situations

It’s been 18 months since Karina Gonzalez and her 15-year-old daughter, Daniela, were shot and killed on Fourth of July weekend 2023 at their Chicago home, allegedly by her husband.

Gonzalez had filed for an order of protection from her husband just two weeks before her death. That order caused his Firearm Owner’s Identification card to be revoked, but law enforcement never removed the gun he owned from his possession.

After more than a year of negotiations, the Illinois General Assembly passed “Karina’s Bill” on Dec. 7 with bipartisan support.

It clarifies that local law enforcement must temporarily remove guns from a person who has an order of protection against him or her when the alleged victim successfully seeks firearm removal as a remedy in court.

“We are talking about people who are abusing the people that they claim to love, that are threatening them with harm, that are shooting them and killing them,” bill sponsor state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, told the Senate on Dec. 6.

Gonzalez’s son, Manny Alvarez, who survived the 2023 shooting, joined state Rep. Edgar Gonzalez Jr., D-Chicago, on the House floor for the bill’s final passage. It needs only a signature from Gov. J.B. Pritzker to become law.

Current law allows people asking a court for an order of protection to request a “firearm remedy” that would lead to law enforcement removing guns from the alleged abuser’s possession.

Karina’s Bill seeks to close the loophole that made it unclear who was responsible for removing the gun from the situation.

Under the bill, the person who seeks an order of protection can also ask the court to issue a search warrant that will allow local law enforcement to seize firearms from the alleged abuser. The petitioner or state’s attorney must demonstrate probable cause that the alleged abuser poses an immediate threat to the petitioner. Law enforcement would then be required to execute the warrant within 96 hours of it being issued.

Roadblocks, delays

The bill ran into road blocks, including that lawmakers wanted to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a similar federal case.

The nation’s high court upheld a federal law last June that prohibits people with domestic violence-related restraining orders from having guns. Though Karina’s bill had previously passed through the House, senators delayed action while waiting for the decision. The court’s ruling “gave us far more elbow room than I would have expected to tackle this issue,” Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, said in a Senate committee Dec. 6.

Illinois law enforcement organizations also had concerns about their ability to carry out the law, including where police agencies would store the confiscated firearms and the logistics of carrying out search warrants against alleged abusers. Stakeholders came to agreement over those logistics, including giving police 48 hours to research the situation behind the order of protection so they can properly execute the search warrant.

However, some Republicans expressed concerns that small sheriff’s departments in rural districts would continue to struggle to carry out the law with limited resources.

“We don’t have the people to do these things,” Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said.

But supporters of the bill said the state needed to strengthen its laws to support victims of domestic violence and prevent deaths like Gonzalez’s.

“Our current laws are confusing for victims and judges and the result is that victims aren’t getting what they need: their abuser’s guns taken away,” Villanueva said in committee Dec. 6.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser told the Senate committee she believes the bill will withstand any court challenges. Mosser, who officially took a neutral position on the bill, said due process is honored because the guns are temporarily confiscated, and the person can file objections if the guns were taken away permanently.

The measure, House Bill 4144, passed 43-10 in the Senate and 80-33 in the House.

