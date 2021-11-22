Lightscape is back at the Chicago Botanic Garden

The popular holiday event is back with a new path and exciting new delights at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, in Glencoe.

This year’s show features inventive, new installations and as well as returning favorites.

Hum along to the melodic tunes of the singing trees.

Surround yourself in the twinkling glow of the Winter Cathedral, and find new features that shine with all the colors imaginable.

Tickets for this event are timed in 15-minute increments to stagger visitors for a better experience. However, the event is open until 11 p.m. each night so you may stay until then and enjoy the event. No refunds or exchanges. Tickets are subject to availability. This event is rain or shine. Strollers are allowed.

The show runs now through Jan. 2, 2022 so book early to guarantee your preferred dates. Tickets sold out last year.

Tickets prices are as follows:

Standard member/nonmember adult, $24/$26

Standard member/nonmember child, $12/$14

Premium member/nonmember adult, $26/$28

Premium member/nonmember child, $13/$15

There is no admission charge for children under the age of 3.

New Flex Tickets are $75 per person, including parking, and allow you to pick a date for your visit, and enter any time between 4:30 – 9:15 p.m.

VIP Pass is $40 per person (President’s Circle members only)

Tickets purchased the day of the event are an additional $2 per ticket.

For ticket information, visit https://www.chicagobotanic.org/events/featured_events/lightscape.

The Chicago Botanic Garden has more than 50,000 members—one of the largest memberships of any U.S. botanic garden. People of all ages, interests, and abilities participate in programs, take classes, and stroll the grounds year-round.

Within the nine laboratories of the garden’s Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Plant Conservation Science Center, scientists and graduate students conduct a wide array of plant research.

The garden is one of only 17 public gardens accredited by the American Association of Museums. Its Lenhardt Library contains 150,000 volumes—including one of the nation’s best collections of rare botanical book.

For more information, visit https://www.chicagobotanic.org.