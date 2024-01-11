Local leaders commemorate King’s life

South Suburban College, in collaboration with Thornton Township High School District 205, will conduct its annual event commemorating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

The event will be in the Performing Arts Center on SSC’s main campus in South Holland. The free celebration will feature guest speakers from the community, a keynote address, student performances from TTHS District 205 and SSC, and refreshments.

Marking King’s 95th birthday, the celebration will center on the theme “Letting Freedom Ring from Stone Mountain, 60 Years Later.”

Keynote speaker will be Bishop Lance Davis, senior pastor of New Zion Covenant Church. Other speakers will be Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey; SSC Chairman Terry Wells; SSC President Lynette Stokes; TTHS District 205 Board President Nina Graham; District 205 Superintendent Nathaniel Cunningham Jr.; and District 205 Student Board President Margaret Gonzalez.

The Rev. Ozzie Smith Jr., pastor emeritus of Covenant United Church of Christ, will provide the invocation.

Doors for the event open at 9 a.m.

For information about the celebration, contact Zanetta Miller, SSC executive director of public relations and resource development, at 708-225-5846 or zmiller@ssc.edu.