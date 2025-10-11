Loyola icon Sister Jean remembered 

CHICAGO – Sister Jean Schmidt, BVM, a beloved member of the Loyola University Chicago community and iconic chaplain to the Loyola men’s basketball team, died Thursday at the age of 106.

Though long known from her many roles on Loyola’s campus, Sister Jean became an international celebrity during the 2018 NCAA “March Madness” tournament, accompanying the Loyola Ramblers as they reached the Final Four for the first time since their 1963 national championship season.

Sister Jean cheered on the team from the sidelines that season, so her presence as the team chaplain in 2018 at the age of 98 captured the attention of the media, and she became one of the most-talked-about topics of the tournament.

Sister Jean merchandise, including T-shirts bearing her motto, “Worship, Work, Win” and bobbledhead figures in her likeness, sold swiftly.

“In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff,” Loyola President Mark Reed said. “While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy.

“Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us.”

Born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on Aug. 21, 1919, she joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1937, taking the name Sister Jean Dolores. A native of San Francisco, Sister Jean taught at several Catholic schools in both Chicago and California before, in 1961, arriving to teach at Mundelein College.

She held numerous roles at Mundelein during 30 years until the college affiliated with Loyola in 1991.

In 1994, Sister Jean took on an academic advisor role with the men’s basketball team and later transitioned to team chaplain. She long maintained a key role in supporting the team, offering both spiritual support and practical advice on the players’ game performance.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, called Sister Jean “our beloved friend and inspiration.”

“She nurtured the mind and spirit of her students and all who came to know her with dedication, a firm belief in our faith and a sharp sense of humor,” Cupich said in a statement. “May she in the peace she so richly deserves.”

“Sister Jean Dolores was a woman of prayer, dedicated educator, and a bearer of hope who loved her BVM community,” BVM President LaDonna Manternach said. “She saw God present in all that surrounded her and trusted in His goodness. Her presence with us will be greatly missed.”

In addition to her work with Loyola’s basketball team, Sister Jean also held weekly prayer groups for students and started a program called SMILE (Student Moving in the Lives of the Elderly), which paired Loyola students with residents of The Clare, the assisted living community on Loyola’s Water Tower Campus that she called home for many years.

She received many honors at the university, including induction into the Loyola Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

In 2018, she was awarded the Sword of Loyola, the university’s highest honor.

Throughout the years, Sister Jean received recognition from church and world leaders, thanking her for her joy and service. For her 100th birthday, Sister Jean received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Francis.

At her 103rd birthday celebration in 2022, the Loyola CTE Red Line plaza was renamed in her honor. She also received proclamation from both Illinois Gov. J.B. Spritzer and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Her memoir, “Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years” was co-authored with Seth Davis and published in 2023.

On her 105th birthday, Sister Jean received a proclamation from President Joe Biden in recognition of her lifetime of service.

Sister Jean was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Edward and Raymond.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret Schmidt of San Rafael, California; nieces; nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 88 years

Visitation and funeral arrangements will be announced by the university.