Loyola’s Sister Jean turns 106

Loyola University’s Sister Jean turned 106 on Thursday.

“A bad summer cold and other health issues” kept the Loyola legend from celebrating the event with students on the Chicago university’s campus, she said in a statement to students.

“That makes me very sad, but you can still celebrate,” Sister Jean said.

Mark Reed, president of Loyola, said the campus is celebrating “not only this remarkable milestone, but also the wisdom, hope and joy Sister Jean shares so generously with us.”

“Her ministry of presence has touched thousands of lives — students, faculty, staff, alumni — across more than six decades at Loyola and Mundelein College. We are deeply grateful,” Reed said in a statement. “While Sister Jean is no longer able to be physically present on campus, she remains a beloved friend, trusted advisor, and loyal Rambler — cheering for our teams and praying for us all daily.”

Reed said Sister Jean means the world to Loyola students and staff.

“Thank you, Sister Jean, for the many blessings you bring to the Loyola community,” he said.

Sister Jean became America’s sweetheart as the chaplain of the Rambler men’s basketball team during their magical run to the NCAA Final Four in 2018.

She was born Dolores Bertha Schmidt on Aug. 21, 1919 in San Francisco.

She was received into the Order of Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1938, adopting her religious name, Sister Jean Dolores. In her message to students, Sister Jean encouraged them to be outgoing.

“Make new friends. Talk to your old friends. Enjoy your move-in and your preparations for class.

“I will be with you in spirit and love and prayer. These things are very important in your life as you adjust to your new ‘home away from home’ at Loyola University. Your parents have entrusted you to our care. We appreciate that trust. We know that you will live by it and that you will become the people that you want to be, the people that God has decided you will be. Yes, you have to be yourself.”

She told students she loves her time with them.

“It has been wonderful for me to be with you these years and to watch you grow spiritually, intellectually, and socially, and to see the friends you’ve made. And to see the progress you’ve made in your academic life. I’ve always been happy to share my time with you.

“Let your dreams become reality. Don’t let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world. I wish you success during the 2025/2026 academic year.

“Although this year I am unable to be at the party with you in person, I celebrate with you in spirit.

“God bless you and Go, Ramblers!”