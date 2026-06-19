Macias supports reforming federal bureaucracy, immigration system

For political strategist Mayra Macias, everything she’s done, including her decision to run for Congress in the 4th District, comes back to Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood where she was born and raised, and where she still has plenty of connections.

Her experience growing up inspired both her work ethic and her advocacy. Macias decided to mount an independent bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia because she felt the community was being disenfranchised. And what she saw in the Back of the Yards shaped her campaign platform, especially around immigration reform and support for small businesses.

In a recent interview Macias said that other major aspects of her platform include reducing costs of living, reforming the immigration system and getting corporate money out of politics. She said supports “Medicare for All” universal healthcare, as well as defunding and eventually abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Macias’ place on the ballot isn’t yet as assured – she and other independent candidate, Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, are facing legal challenges to their petitions. But she said that, since her canvasing targeted registered voters, she was confident that she would prevail.

How she got here

Macias recalled that her father had multiple factory jobs during her childhood, “making everything from candy to chocolate,” and her mother was a home care worker. Her father was eventually hired as a City of Chicago garbage collector – a union job that brought benefits and stability.

Macias got her first job in high school, building Chicago Public Schools playgrounds. She taught middle school as a Teach for America Corps member for two years. The issues Macias encountered there led her to become a political organizer.

Over the next two decades, she rose through the ranks. Most notably, she served as executive director of the Latino Victory Project, an organization that supports Latino candidates running for office. She advised Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign on how to engage families. Most recently, she served as the executive director at Building Back Together, the advocacy group advancing the Biden-Harris policy agenda.

Garcia, who represented the district since 2019, dropped out of the Democratic primary race at last minute, which allowed his chief of staff Patty Garcia (no relation) to get on the Democratic primary ballot and kept other candidates from filing to challenge her.

Patty Garcia argued that there was nothing that prevented candidates from running in the Democratic primary. When asked whether she would’ve run if she knew Chuy Garcia would retire, Macias said that she “goes back and forth” on that, especially since his maneuvering inspired her to run in the first place.

Macias recalled talking to a young woman from Back of the Yards, who told her she was considering not voting because she felt that her choice was already made for her.

“As someone who worked nationally to mobilize voters, Latino voters, it was heartbreaking that someone from my community, a Latino community, felt like their voice didn’t matter,” she said. “It was very important for me to make sure the community had a choice.”

Even if no independent candidate ran, Garcia would’ve had challengers – Republican candidate Lupe Castillo and Working Class Party candidate Ed Hershey, who ran unopposed for their parties’ nominations.

Macias was the first independent candidate to enter the race, launching her campaign in early December. Sigcho-Lopez and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Lindsay Church launched their campaigns a month later, and Lyons Mayor Chris Getty launched his campaign in May.

Church endorsed Macias after failing to gather enough signatures to get on the ballot.

The policy positions

Macias said that, while she was out canvasing, affordability was a major concern.

“[Poeple I talked to] are so overwhelmed by the high cost of everything that they can’t point to one thing,” she said. “It’s gas, it’s groceries, it’s healthcare. Name an issue or a topic and folks are feeling the pressure.”

Macias said that she would be in favor of not only reversing the benefit cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but reforming the bureaucracy around it to ensure it’s easier for residents to apply for those benefits.

“The government is supposed to make sure that people who are paying into the system receive benefits,” she said. “One story that stays with me is this woman in [Western Suburbs], who was telling me when her husband died, she didn’t know how to access Social Security benefits she was entitled to. She reached out to local elected officials, and no one was able to help her.”

Macias said that she was keenly aware of how Operation Midway Blitz impacted businesses in the Back of the Yards. Chronicle Media has previously reported on how businesses in other communities with large Mexican American and immigrant populations, such as Pilsen and Belmont-Cragin, have been hurt by customers staying indoors, and employees not showing up for work out of fear of being swept up in the raids.

“One of the things I heard a lot from small business owners is that Operation Midway Blitz’s impacts worse than COVID-19,” Macias said. “During Covid, you know, there was financial relief [from the federal government.] At the moment, there’s no funding in place to support our small businesses that have been impacted by Operation Midway Blitz.”

She said that such aid was necessary to avoid the knockdown effect on the economy.

Macias would also work to create more pathways for immigrants to obtain permanent residency, which sets them on the path to become eligible for federal benefits and eventually citizenship.

“There are a lot of people who don’t have residences, who have been failed by a broken system,” Macias said.

She said one change she would push for is to reform a program that allows employers to sponsor their employees’ application for permanent residency to include immigrants who are already in the country. Including undocumented immigrants in that, Macias argued, was a matter of fairness.

“Undocumented immigrants are paying into our benefits, our social safety net, our Social Security and they’re not receiving any of those benefits because they’re not able to [obtain a green card],” she said.

Corporate lobbying

Macias said that she was in favor of banning members of Congress from trading stocks, as well as putting limits how much corporations can spend on the behalf of the candidates through Political Action Committees.

“I think that a lot of people are skeptical of institutions like the government because of how much outside money is flowing not those races,” she said.

Macias clarified that, while refused to take money from corporate-funded PACs, she is OK with taking money from advocacy organizations such as Planned Parenthood.

Macias also said she won’t take money from American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a more right-leaning pro-Israel organization that was actively involved in several Illinois Democratic primaries. In the 9th District race, J Street, a more liberal pro-Israel organization that doesn’t demand unconditional support for Israeli government, backed eventual Democratic primary winner, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, while AIPAC backed State Sen. Laura Fine (D-9th District).

Neither organization is endorsing anyone in the current 4th District race, but J Street endorsed Chuy Garcia in the past.

When asked whether she would take money from J Street, Macias admitted that she hasn’t given it much thought.

“Our team has not been approached by them,” she said. “I would say probably not. I want to keep it consistent.”