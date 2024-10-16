Madame Zuzu’s, wrestling pop up at Old Orchard

Organizers are hoping an event Thursday at Westfield Old Orchard is simply a smash.

“Night at Old Orchard with Madame Zuzu’s” will be held from 6-10 p.m. Thursday at the Skokie shopping center.

Shoppers and guests can partake in enchantments as Madame Zuzu’s pops-up at Hampton Social. The evening also includes two free professional wrestling performances from the National Wrestling Alliance, owned by The Smashing Pumpkins’ front man Billy Corgan.

“I was super-honored that Old Orchard asked us to be part of an October event, with a pumpkins theme for families,” said Chloe Mendel Corgan, the singer’s wife. “It will be a little Gothic. Billy owns the NWA, the oldest professional wrestling organization, which will be wrestling outside for entertainment.

“It will be a fun-packed evening, full of love and enjoyment.”

Hampton Social will be transformed into a Madame Zuzu’s pop-up, recreating the eclectic tea house, plant-based café and music venue in Highland Park. Co-founded by Highland Park residents Billy and Chloe Mendel Corgan, Madame Zuzu’s is known for being a gathering place for creatives and locals alike. The pop-up will feature Gothic elements, from bookshelves lined with vinyl records to tables adorned with Madame Zuzu’s merchandise, matching the tea house’s aesthetics and inviting guests to venture through the space.

“Madame Zuzu’s is about creating a great culture, hanging out,” Chloe Mendel Corgan said. “We have a player piano, children’s events, a lot of fun stuff.

“It is a place for us to share with the community. It is like an extension of our home that we offer to the community. We want to invest in families and neighbors.”

Drinks and music

A signature cocktail created for the event that blends Madame Zuzu’s teas with Hampton Social’s mixology will be available, as well as small plates and light refreshments throughout the night.

DJ Greg Corner, a regular collaborator with Smashing Pumpkins at Madame Zuzu’s and the DJ when Chloe and Billy married, will deliver a mash-up, taking listeners on a musical journey through decades of classic alternative, new wave, and indie — from the ’70s to today.

“I am thrilled to bring a night of unforgettable entertainment,” said Chloe Mendel Corgan, who is also a fashion designer, creative director and musician. “This evening will be filled with everything we love — great music, wrestling, unexpected surprises, and, of course, the best company.

“We’re especially excited to raise funds for PAWS Chicago, an organization that has become such an integral part of our lives, completing our home with our beloved furry family members. We can’t wait to celebrate fall together with you, and what better place to do it than in partnership with such an iconic cornerstone of our community.”

Chloe serves on the PAWS Board of Directors and the four pets in the Corgan household all came from PAWS Chicago.

“Billy was one of the first people to adopt from PAWS,” Chloe noted. “We have four pets right now, the lowest amount we have had, and all of them are rescues. They’re our little misfits.”

The National Wrestling Alliance will be performing in the center’s courtyard next to “The Cube.”

The first demonstration will take place between 5 and 6 p.m., followed by another showcase between 7 and 8 p.m. The lineup of wrestlers includes Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova, Steve Boz, Daisy Kill and Tiffany Nieves.

“The wrestling is a family friendly show. NWA’s wrestling is character driven, not like the other brands,” Chloe Mendel Corgan said.

VIPs

A VIP event is happening from 6-8 p.m. For $15, VIP guests will receive a complimentary cocktail (21 years of age +) and light bites from Hampton Social, a mystery gift card to Old Orchard retailers (valued between $50 and $200) and a raffle ticket. Raffle prizes include two tickets to a “Songbook” concert by Billy Corgan, a $50 in-store gift card to Madame Zuzu’s, an autographed limited edition Smashing Pumpkins vinyl record “Aghori Mhori Mei” (signed by all three original band members, a $235 value) as well as prizes from Old Orchard retailers like Marine Layer, The Capital Grille, Epic Burger, Sephora, SEE Eyewear and Blank Mason Candle Bar. Only 200 VIP tickets will be available.

At 8 p.m., admission is free and open to the public, with registration suggested, but not required. All proceeds from purchased tickets and raffles will be donated to PAWS Chicago.

Chloe Mendel Corgan urged area residents to attend Thursday’s event.

“There is no place like Madame Zuzu’s. It will provide people with a fun time, a night out,” Chloe said. “It is an easy experience. People will leave with a smile on their face. There will be great drinks and entertainment.

“Madame Zuzu’s is not cookie cutter, not corporate. It is about community and the arts.”

For information, registration and purchasing tickets, visit https://www.westfield.com/united-states/oldorchard/events-detail/night-at-old-orchard-with-madame-zuzu_t_s.

