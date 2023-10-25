Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in the northern Cook County area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Eight major projects represent a total investment of more than $40 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

“Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the northern Cook County area and throughout the state,” said Pritzker. “Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life.”

The eight projects are all scheduled to be completed through 2025:

Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) from Lincoln Avenue to Montrose Avenue in Chicago, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove and Skokie, ongoing project includes lighting replacement and new light pole installation. Daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer 2024.

Edens Expressway from Lake-Cook Road to Lincoln Avenue in Highland Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Northfield, Skokie and Wilmette, ongoing project includes lighting replacement and new light pole installation. Daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer 2024.

Milwaukee Avenue (Illinois 21) from Glenview Road to Kennicott Lane in Glenview, ongoing resurfacing project with ADA improvements. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and estimated to be completed late summer 2024.

Golf Road (Illinois 58) over Poplar Creek in Hoffman Estates, upcoming culvert repair project. Shoulder closures will be required throughout construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and completed late summer 2024.

Higgins Road (Illinois 72) over Willow Creek in Des Plaines and Rosemont, upcoming project includes bridge deck resurfacing, joint replacement and repairs. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and estimated to be completed late fall 2024.

Rand Road over the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines, upcoming bridge replacement proect. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and estimated to be completed late fall 2025.

Edens Expressway at Oakton Avenue in Skokie, upcoming bridge replacement project. Lane closures will be required during construction. The project is anticipated to begin spring 2024 and estimated to be completed late fall 2025.

“Illinois is investing not just in infrastructure, but also in people through the ongoing accomplishments of Rebuild Illinois,” said state Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park. “Projects are coming to life in communities throughout the state. Expressways are becoming safer and smoother. Neighborhood streets are connecting people in new ways. These investments today mean better quality of life and more economic opportunities for tomorrow.”

“Rebuild Illinois is creating real progress throughout Illinois, from bridge, pavement and lighting improvements to needed advancements in ADA compliance and availability,” said state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago. “As Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, I remain committed to continuing the work to make our communities stronger and more accessible.”

“By improving the Higgins Road bridge over Willow Creek and replacing Rand Road over the Des Plaines River, we are investing not only in our infrastructure but also our quality of life,” said state Rep. Martin Moylan, D-Des Plaines. “These projects will improve bridge safety for the public while creating good-paying jobs that benefit Illinois families.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

“These investments in the northern Cook County region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down.”