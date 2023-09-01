Man charged in 2022 murder

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a 2022 murder on the city’s South Side.

Aubrey Jackson, 34, a resident of the 400 block of West 61st Street, faces six felony charges: two counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon; and one count each of murder in the first degree; murder with another forcible felony; attempted murder in the first degree; and aiding in, abetting in, possession of or selling a stolen vehicle.

He was being held without bond in Cook County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jackson on Tuesday, Aug. 29 on the 600 block of West 61st Place. He was identified as the offender who forcibly entered a residence in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said.

He allegedly entered a residence on the 4700 block of South Ingleside Avenue (in the city’s 2nd Police District) and stabbed a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman on Aug. 9, 2022.

The woman later died from her injuries.

Police said Jackson was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly, according to police.