Man charged in boy’s death

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of an 8-year-old boy on the city’s West Side.

Ramon Sumerlin, 41, a resident of the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, has been charged with two felonies: one count of causing a child to be endangered and die, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon/felon possessing a weapon for a second time or more.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Sumerlin on Monday, Aug. 28 on the 11400 block of South Elizabeth Street. He was identified as the offender who, at 4:34 a.m. Aug. 15, left an 8-year-old boy unattended inside a residence on the 3100 block of West Flournoy in the Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Jacari Brown.

Police said the 8-year-old was with another boy when they located a firearm. The weapon discharged one time, with the 8-year-old sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest, causing his death.

Chicago police officers transported the boy to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the weapon was recovered at the scene.