Man charged in Chicago officer’s death

A Freeport man is being held in Cook County Jail in connection with the incident that led to the death of a Chicago police officer on the city’s South Side.

Adrian Rucker, 25, a resident of the 200 block of East Pleasant, is charged with four felonies: armed violence, invalid Firearm Owner Identification card, possession of a fraudulent identification card, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court June 25.

Rucker was arrested shortly before 10:15 p.m. June 5 on the 8200 block of South Maryland. Police said he was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, confronted officers while armed with a rifle inside a building on the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

During the encounter, an officer discharged a weapon, fatally striking Officer Krystal Rivera.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was located a short time later, placed into custody, and subsequently charged.

According to Chicago police, at 9:50 p.m. June 5, officers assigned to the 6th (Gresham) District Tactical Team were on patrol when they attempted to conduct an investigatory stop on a man on the 8200 block of South Drexel.

As officers approached, the suspect fled into a nearby building, police said. The officers pursued the suspect into the building, where an armed offender confronted them. During the encounter, an officer discharged his weapon.

Police said the suspect later identified as Rucker fled the residence and was later taken into custody.

Officer Rivera sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Another officer sustained an injury to a wrist and was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition. No additional injuries were reported.

Police said three firearms were located on the scene.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is probing the case. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was notified of the incident.

COPA officials said that the gunshot fatally injuring Rivera came from an accidental weapon discharge by her partner.

The Police Department issued the following statement:

“The Chicago Police Department grieves the heartbreaking loss of Officer Rivera, a courageous and compassionate officer who devoted her career to helping others and protecting our city. We will never forget.”

The Police Accountability agency issued the following statement regarding Rivera’s death.

“COPA recognizes the sacrifices made by those who serve, and we join the community in mourning the loss of a dedicated officer and mother and extend our heartfelt condolences to all who are grieving.”