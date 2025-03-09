Man charged in CTA stabbing

A Freeport man has been charged in connection with a stabbing on a South Side CTA train.

David Davis, 31, a resident of the 1600 block of South Singer Drive, faces four felony charges and one citation in connection with the Friday stabbing.

Davis is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, and one count each of attempted armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a citation for allegedly having a weapon on the CTA.

The Freeport man was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of North State Street.

Police said Davis was identified as the offender who stabbed and injured a 31-year-old man while riding a CTA train at 12:45 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of West Cermak Road on the Near South Side.

Responding officers said they quickly located the suspect after the incident and he was placed in custody and charged.

Police said Davis confronted the victim, produced a sharp object and cut him.

The victim sustained an injury to one of his arms and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.