Man charged in Evergreen Park cemetery shooting

A 23-year-old Chicago man is being held in Cook County Jail in connection with two men being shot at a cemetery.

Roger Nava was charged with attempted murder after a Cook County Sheriff’s Police investigation.

On Wednesday, Sheriff’s Police responded to a shooting at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Evergreen Park. Officers said they learned that the suspect shot a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old man following a fight during a burial services at the cemetery.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they also learned the suspect pointed his gun at a third man.

Sheriff’s Police located Nava, who matched the description of the shooter, near the cemetery and took him into custody, according to Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart. Police said two loaded firearms were recovered from Nava’s possession.

Sheriff’s Police detectives said further investigation revealed Nava, a resident of the 4300 block of South Whipple, as the shooter.

On Thursday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved three counts of attempted first-degree murder against Nava.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court in Bridgeview.