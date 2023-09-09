Man charged in I-90 road-rage incident

A Chicago Heights man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a road-rage incident on an area expressway.

William Wesley, 28, was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit.

Attempted murder is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, State Police troopers responded to an expressway shooting on northbound Interstate 90 at Division Street in Chicago. A person in a white Ford sedan shot a person’s vehicle during a road-rage incident, according to troopers.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Troopers said they were able to locate the Ford and conduct a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Drive and 83rd Street in Chicago. Wesley and two passengers were taken into custody, pending further investigation, and transported to the Riverdale Police Department.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an attempted murder charge against Wesley. The two passengers were released without charges.

On Monday, Sept. 4, Wesley appeared at a Cook County Circuit Court hearing and was ordered held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Wesley’s arrest came as State Police have been focused on improving safety on Chicago expressways. Troopers conducted a two-phase saturation detail, Operation Braking Point 2.0, over the Labor Day weekend. It was the second State Police saturation detail during the summer.

Operation Braking Point 2.0 was conducted Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 and split into two separate phases. The daytime phase was primarily focused on interstates 94 and 290 during the heavily traveled daytime hours. Motorcycle officers and troopers from around the state saturated the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways to be visible and reduce road rage and driving under the influence incidents, and fatal crashes.

Daytime results of the saturation were:

DUI arrests – 1

Criminal arrests – 5

Citations – 460

Warnings – 55

The evening phase expanded its reach, adding more officers to Interstate 57, in addition to interstates 94 and 290. Officers from patrol troops around the state, Special Operations Groups, the Division of Criminal Investigation and State Police Air Operations worked to saturate the expressways to curb shootings, remove felons and firearms from the roadways and maintain a safe interstate system for the motoring public.

Evening results were:

Criminal arrests – 6

Felony charges – 17

Other criminal charges – 22

Weapons recovered – 3

Stolen vehicles recovered — 5

Arrests during the operation included: