Man charged in I-90 road-rage incident

Man charged in I-90 road-rage incidentBy Kevin Beese Staff Writer — September 8, 2023
A Chicago Heights man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a road-rage incident on an area expressway.
William Wesley, 28, was arrested by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit.
Attempted murder is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, State Police troopers responded to an expressway shooting on northbound Interstate 90 at Division Street in Chicago. A person in a white Ford sedan shot a person’s vehicle during a road-rage incident, according to troopers.
The victim was not hurt in the incident.
Troopers said they were able to locate the Ford and conduct a traffic stop on Martin Luther King Drive and 83rd Street in Chicago. Wesley and two passengers were taken into custody, pending further investigation, and transported to the Riverdale Police Department.
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an attempted murder charge against Wesley. The two passengers were released without charges.
On Monday, Sept. 4, Wesley appeared at a Cook County Circuit Court hearing and was ordered held without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Wesley’s arrest came as State Police have been focused on improving safety on Chicago expressways. Troopers conducted a two-phase saturation detail, Operation Braking Point 2.0, over the Labor Day weekend. It was the second State Police saturation detail during the summer.
Operation Braking Point 2.0 was conducted Aug. 30 through Sept. 3 and split into two separate phases. The daytime phase was primarily focused on interstates 94 and 290 during the heavily traveled daytime hours. Motorcycle officers and troopers from around the state saturated the Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways to be visible and reduce road rage and driving under the influence incidents, and fatal crashes.
Daytime results of the saturation were:
- DUI arrests – 1
- Criminal arrests – 5
- Citations – 460
- Warnings – 55
The evening phase expanded its reach, adding more officers to Interstate 57, in addition to interstates 94 and 290. Officers from patrol troops around the state, Special Operations Groups, the Division of Criminal Investigation and State Police Air Operations worked to saturate the expressways to curb shootings, remove felons and firearms from the roadways and maintain a safe interstate system for the motoring public.
Evening results were:
- Criminal arrests – 6
- Felony charges – 17
- Other criminal charges – 22
- Weapons recovered – 3
- Stolen vehicles recovered — 5
Arrests during the operation included:
- Troopers patrolling south Interstate 94 near 31st Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Aug. 30 located a Toyota SUV that had been reported stolen out of Lincolnwood. A traffic stop was initiated but the
vehicle fled; and troopers lost sight of it. Troopers then learned that the Toyota was also connected to multiple armed robberies in Chicago during a 24-hour period. With assistance from State Police Air Operations and Chicago police, the Toyota was later observed near Diversey and Central Park avenues; and State Police engaged in a pursuit. The Toyota continued until it came to a stop on the 3900 block of North Neva Avenue. The driver fled on foot; and troopers engaged in a foot pursuit, took the suspect into custody, and recovered a weapon. State, Chicago, Skokie and Lincolnwood police were involved in the investigation. Chicago police charged the suspect, Safaeldin Daheya, 22, a resident of the 5000 block of North Sawyer Avenue in Chicago, with four felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, a felony count of armed habitual criminal, a felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a felony count of aggravated fleeing, a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing a peace officer. He was being held without bond in Cook County Jail. He is scheduled to next appear in Cook County Criminal Court on Sept. 20. Chicago police said Daheya was identified as the offender who committed multiple armed robberies in the city’s West Ridge and Little India neighborhoods. Daheya allegedly robbed a 23-year-old man at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 29 on the 6200 block of North Talman, a 19-year-old man at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 29 on the 6300 block of North Rockwell, a 44-year-old man at 11:55 p.m. Aug. 29 on the 6300 block of North California, a 37-year-old man at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 30 on the 6300 block of North Campbell, and a 23-year-old man at 11:09 p.m. Aug. 30 on the 6400 block of North Washtenaw. Police said Daheya was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and a firearm.
- Troopers patrolling on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 31
received an automated license plate reader notification of a stolen Jeep and located the vehicle. A trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. With assistance from State Police Air Operations, troopers kept sight of the stolen Jeep until it crashed into a fence on the 200 block of East 130th The occupant fled on foot and troopers engaged in a foot pursuit, taking the suspect into custody. The suspect, Daquan Boyd, 28, of Riverdale, was charged with three counts of fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
- A State Police trooper traveling on southbound Lakeshore Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Sept. 3 observed a Kia sedan that was reported stolen and wanted in connection with armed robberies in Chicago. The trooper initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle fled. State Police pursued the wanted vehicle to the 300 block of South Wells Street and engaged in a foot pursuit, taking two juveniles into custody. The suspects were charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding.