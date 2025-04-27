Man charged in West Side murder

A man has been charged with a woman’s death on Chicago’s West Side.

Willie Holmes, 54, address unknown, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 25-year-old woman death Thursday on the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

Holmes was arrested shortly after 1:10 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of North Central.

Police said he was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, stabbed a woman. The victim later died from her injuries.

Chicago police said responding officers quickly located the suspect, who was placed in custody and charged.

Police said the woman and a man were outside on the 300 bock of North Central when they got into a verbal and physical altercation with Holmes. The suspect allegedly produced a knife and made contact with the woman’s back before fleeing the scene.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.