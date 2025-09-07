Man charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers

A Chicago man has been charged with attempting to kill Chicago police officers.

Barry Hayes, 32, a resident of the 4100 block of West Washington Boulevard, faces seven felony counts: two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of criminal damage to government property, and one count each of aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Hayes was arrested at 5:07 a.m. Aug. 27 on the 5800 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender, who moments earlier, was driving a sport utility vehicle on the 5800 block of South Princeton when he accelerated rapidly, striking an officer. The suspect continued driving toward responding officers, striking a marked squad car, police said.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged.

Chicago police were doing a burglary investigation when they were alerted to individuals removing items from rail cars.

Officers said they then encountered Hayes inside an SUV who accelerated toward the officers, resulting in an officer discharging a weapon as being struck by the moving vehicle.

The SUV continued, resulting in two additional officers discharging their weapons toward the suspect, who then struck a marked squad car, police said.

Hayes was transported to an area hospital in good condition, according to police.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. Two additional officers were transported to an area hospital for observation.

Police said no one was struck by gunfire.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Hayes is scheduled to appear in Cook County Circuit Court on Sept. 17.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said body-worn cameras captured the initial interaction and subsequent shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident is urged to contact the COPA office at 312-746-3609 or go to ChicagoCOPA.org.