Man convicted in Chinatown killing

A jury has convicted a man in the 2021 fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man in Chicago’s Chinatown.

Alphonso Joyner, 27, was convicted Thursday of shooting Woom Sing Tse in December 2021. Joyner fired a ghost gun with an extended magazine at the victim more than 25 times during the early afternoon attack, which prosecutors described during the trial as a random act of violence.

“This senseless act of violence robbed Woom Sing Tse’s family of a beloved and doting grandfather, and it traumatized the entire Chinatown community,” Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke said. “While today’s guilty verdict cannot ease the pain and grief of Tse’s loved ones, we hope this outcome provides some comfort in knowing that justice has been served.”

The jury found Joyner guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating for about an hour. Surveillance video evidence that showed Joyner carrying out the shooting was featured during the trial.

The Dec. 7, 2021 attack on Tse occurred as he was on a regular afternoon walk from his home. Tse was near South Princeton Avenue and West 23rd Place when Joyner, traveling east on 23rd in a vehicle, pointed a gun out of his driver’s side window and fired seven shots at Tse.

After the initial round of shots, Joyner drove his vehicle closer to Tse and fired additional shots. As Tse fell to the ground and began to yell, Joyner got out of his vehicle, approached Tse, and fired nine shots as Tse lay on the ground. Joyner fired a total of 26 times at Tse.

Law enforcement apprehended Joyner about an hour after the shooting on the Kennedy Expressway in the same vehicle used in the attack, which was registered to him. Inside the car, officers recovered a loaded firearm with extended magazine and determined it was a ghost gun – an untraceable weapon comprised of random mixed parts and no serial number.

Joyner remains in custody at Cook County Jail. His next court date is Nov. 19 for post-trail motions.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Domenica Stephenson presided over the trial.