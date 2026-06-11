Man convicted in Red Line murder

A man has been convicted in the 2022 fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a CTA Red Line train.

Isaac Anderson, 30, was found guilty after a Cook County jury deliberated for three hours Tuesday night.

Anderson faces from 48 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Oral Woods, an unarmed passenger on a Red Line train.

Anderson’s next court date is July 9. He remains in custody at Cook County Jail.

“No one should fear for their safety while using public transit,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke. “This conviction holds the defendant accountable for a senseless act of gun violence that took the life of an innocent CTA passenger.

“I commend prosecutors Rebecca Wiggers and Matthew Larkin, along with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Transit Authority for their work on the investigation to ensure justice for Mr. Woods and his loved ones.”

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, aboard a CTA Red Line train near 87th Street. After a brief altercation, Anderson shot Woods multiple times and fled the scene. Woods later died from his injuries and the defendant was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022 near the same CTA station. The shooting was captured on CTA video.

Burke said combating crime on public transportation remains a top priority for her. Earlier this year, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office launched a CTA Task Force and a Regional Transit Task Force, two initiatives that aim to bring together prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and transit partners to strengthen transit crime prosecutions, improve public safety and hold offenders accountable.