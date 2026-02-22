Man dies in vehicle in River North parking garage

A 22-year-old man died Friday morning in a Chicago parking garage.

Chicago police said officers responded to a call for service at 4 a.m. Friday inside a parking garage on the first block of East Ohio Street in the River North neighborhood. Upon arrival, a 22-year-old man was discovered inside a vehicle unresponsive. The victim had unspecified injuries.

The Chicago Fire Department treated the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as John Johansson, a resident of the 5100 block of North Nordica Avenue in Chicago.

Area 3 detectives are conducting a death investigation.