Man dies in West Side fire

A man died Thursday morning in an apartment fire on Chicago’s West Side.

Emergency personnel responded to a call of a fire shortly after 2:15 a.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of West Monroe Street in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

Upon arrival, a woman and a 4-year-old child were out of the building, standing on the sidewalk.

Chicago firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the blaze.

In their investigation, firefighters discovered an unresponsive 61-year-old man inside the building.

Fire personnel treated him at the scene and transported him to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the fire.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Alfred Marcus.

The woman and 4-year-old were both transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition, as a precaution.

No displacements were reported.

Chicago police and firefighters are investigating the incident.